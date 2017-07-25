City residents, council ponder gloomy fiscal outlook

× Mayor Colin Read is expected to present the city council with his proposed budget for 2018 on July 27. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — As Mayor Colin Read prepares to release his proposed budget for 2018, city councilors and residents sounded off on the lawmaker’s plans to make significant cuts.

Read offered a somber look at the city’s finances, calling for staff and programming cuts.

“There are two scenarios: one where we don’t manage to make these cuts, and another where we manage to make the cuts,” Read told the Common Council.

“If we don’t make these cuts necessary, scenario one will require a very large tax increase next year. I don’t think any of us find a 30 percent tax increase at all palatable.”

Councilors and residents appeared receptive to budget cutbacks, though lawmakers quickly shifted the discussion to areas of possible revenue expansion:

“We’re talking about lots of cuts,” said Councilwoman Becky Kasper (Ward 5). “I’m interested in talking about revenue. Here and there, we’ve had conversations.

“Can you provide any update on the hopefulness of (those revenue streams)?”

Read said he would not include “hopeful” revenue streams in his budget, but there are opportunities for exploration — including the expansion of Wilcox Dock, which could generate $30,000 per year.

“But we’re still in litigation with the Plattsburgh Boat Basin,” he said. “We’re able to do very little while we’re litigating. I’m hoping to move forward on that soon.”

Councilman Peter Ensel (Ward 4) suggested revisiting the prospect of selling underutilized city properties, an idea floated by both Ensel and Councilman Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) at previous meetings.

“I hope that we can all work together to implement and further consider and improve upon any proposals that come forward,” said Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1). “(The Mayor) said he hoped we could come up with money saving, revenue producing options and I think we need to exercise extreme diligence in helping him.”

RESIDENTS REACT

Residents implored the mayor and city council to continue discussions on potential savings.

“This community has shown that it can rise above adversity,” said Bob Smith, a local resident. “Our current adversity is the city’s finances. There is no fund balance to absorb emerging expenses.

“We need to have the political courage to do what is necessary to save the city.”