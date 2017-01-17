City residents to see 5.9 percent tax hike

PLATTSBURGH — Following months of deliberation, city councillors adopted an official budget plan for 2017 last Friday — with a 5.9 percent tax increase attached.

Mayor Colin Read said the total tax levy increase is 6.67 percent, but that comes in two parts: a 5.9 percent increase in each household’s taxes, and a .77 percent increase in the tax base, primarily due to property reassessments and new home construction.

Read, who took office earlier this month, said that the original executive budget proposed by former Mayor James Calnon left the council with a 28 percent tax hike to whittle down.

The adopted tax rate is still an increase to taxpayers, Read said, but a much more affordable $67 per person.

With the help of department heads, the council managed to slash the $1.6 million budget deficit by around 65 percent.

Last Tuesday, lawmakers said that they hoped to see a $250,000 reduction in the Plattsburgh City Police Department budget — however, the department only offered up a net $54,574 in reductions, including a $73,919 pay decrease and $5,655 reduction to Social Security benefits.

Lawmakers also said they hoped to see close to $165,000 in cuts from the Plattsburgh City Fire Department.

Fire Chief Scott Lawliss proposed a $65,000 reduction, with a $40,000 decrease in separation pay.

In the last days before the state-mandated deadline, public works proposed $102,955 in cuts and the IT Department offered up $12,000 spending that could be deferred.

“A sincere thank you to department heads for their efforts,” said Councilor Peter Ensel (Ward 4). “While we should be happy with our whittling down, we should not be happy with the tax increase.”

Ensel attempted to abstain from voting on the resolution to adopt the 2017 budget, but was forced to change his vote in the affirmative after being told that the budget required a unanimous decision.

RESIDENTS RESPOND

As news of a 5.9 percent tax increase came to fruition, residents took to city hall to react to the proposed hike.

Ira Barbell thanked the councilors for decreasing the potential 23 percent tax hike discussed earlier in the season, noting her surprise after learning that the city’s fund balance had been depleted.

“We have a structural problem,” Barbell said, echoing other residents who have taken to City Hall to decry systemic budgeting issues.

“I want to encourage, as you finish this budget, the development of a three year plan,” she said.

Barbell encouraged the council to “engage the public in dialogue.” She said that if residents were more involved, perhaps department heads would be more inclined to be more involved.

Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2) said that he “doesn’t know how to fix” the systemic issues in the city’s budget, and called on the public to help and offer up suggestions.

“It’s been a very difficult process,” said Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6).

Mayor Read said that work on the 2018 budget would start immediately.