City school board extends superintendent contract

× Expand File photo The Plattsburgh City School Board last week extended Superintendent Jay Lebrun’s contract through 2022.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh City School Board of Education has extended Superintendent Jay Lebrun’s contract through 2022.

The amendment, which added another year onto Lebrun’s original contract with the school district, was unanimously approved by the board last week — a symbolic move that signifies a successful year for the district.

“I believe the board members’ sentiments are reflective of pleasure with the direction of our district, and I’m certainly grateful for their comments and their ongoing support,” Lebrun told The Sun. “ I enjoy working with such a balanced, knowledgeable group of individuals.

“Frankly, its easy to be excited about our district these days, as we feature such a talented, dedicated faculty and staff.”

Lebrun has led the Plattsburgh City School District since July 1, 2016 at an annual salary of $146,000.

He took over from Superintendent James Short, who retired after serving the district for a decade.

A native of Ontario, Canada, Lebrun first joined the district in 2007 as the school’s associate superintendent.

Before that, he served as a business administrator at the Norwood-Norfolk Central School District in St. Lawrence County.

He attended both the University of Windsor and Clarkson University, earning a bachelor’s degree in education and a master’s degree in business administration.

The school board unanimously approved Lebrun’s contract extension.

The first day of the 2018-19 school year at Plattsburgh City School District was on Sept. 5.

RESOURCE OFFICERS ON DUTY

The school board last week was also briefed on the status of the hiring of two new school resource officers.

After receiving final approval from the Plattsburgh Common Council last month, a contract between the Plattsburgh City Police Department and the school district for two armed resource officers has been finalized.

The two new officers, Charlie Scott and John Stewart, started at the school on Monday. They were originally expected to start later this month.

The officers were introduced to teachers and staff at a meeting ahead of the first day of school, according to Lebrun.

They’ll oversee a number of things, from security and patrolling the grounds of the district’s various buildings to spearheading educational programs and building supportive relationships with students.

Lebrun thanked Police Chief Levi Ritter and Assistant Superintendent for Business David Baroody for their efforts in helping to broker the deal.

The officers will serve at the school with annual salaries of $30,000 each.