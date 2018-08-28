City school district approves armed guards

× The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education last week approved a contract with the Plattsburgh City Police Department to hire two armed resource officers. The Plattsburgh Common Council was expected to vote on the proposal on their end on Thursday. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education (BOE) last week unanimously approved a proposal to hire two armed guards to protect students and surveil the school.

The school resource officers (SROs) will be hired through a contract with the Plattsburgh City Police Department. The contract is also subject to approval by the Plattsburgh Common Council.

The council was expected to vote on a contract with the school on Thursday, after this edition went to print. Once approved by the council, the city police department will move forward with the hiring process.

The school’s SROs are expected to start there in late September, at salaries not to exceed the total $75,000 budgeted by the district.

“This is a great example of the city and school district working together for the betterment of our community,” said BOE member Roderick Sherman.

The decision to hire the guards comes after a sprawling school security forum earlier this year, where parents shared concerns about safety in the wake of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

Since the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, more than 215,000 students in 217 schools have experienced gun violence while at school, the Washington Post reported. At least 141 children educators and others have been killed and another 287 injured during those assaults.

This year alone, there have been 17 mass shootings at schools, according to the Washington Post.

“It’s hard to know in this situation what to do,” said BOE member Steve Krieg after the vote. “But I’m glad we’re doing something.”

“Unfortunately, there’s no full-proof plan. But this is another layer that’ll hopefully keep our kids safe,” said BOE member Robert Hall, Jr.

“I’m looking forward to seeing our kids safe,” said BOE member Ronald Marino.

BOE Vice President Tracy Rotz thanked Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter for his care and effort in working with the district to carry out the proposal.

“We really appreciate the amount of effort Chief Ritter has put into this,” Rotz said.

PARENTS SHARE CONCERNS

Emily Stacey, a Clinton Community College student studying ethics in criminal justice and the mother of a 14-year-old special education student at the district, told the BOE last week that she felt blindsided by the board’s decision.

“I feel we were not properly informed, as is our right,” she said, suggesting that next time the district issue a mass email to parents about such a proposal.

“I feel very jostled, uneasy about this whole situation,” Stacey said.

She told the BOE that she understood the need for SROs — but felt she didn’t have enough time before they arrive to properly prepare her daughter. Stacey said the sight of guards could subject her daughter to anxiety from not understanding why armed guards were in the school.

“Something like this could be a setback for her, just the image,” she said.

“I feel I don’t have enough time to prepare her for that.”

Patty Blanchard, a mother of two students at the district, told The Sun that she grew up in Crown Point, where many people have guns and use them safely and recreationally.

She has no problem with guns and gun ownership, she said.

But overall, Blanchard feels that firearms have no place in a school.

“We come to school to learn, not to be afraid,” she said.