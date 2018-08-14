City school district poised to hire armed guards

× Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter presented findings from a security audit at the school at the Plattsburgh City School District Board of Education meeting last week. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh City School District (PCSD) is moving ahead with a proposal to hire two armed resource guards next month in an effort to bolster student safety.

The plan comes after a sprawling school security forum earlier this year, where parents shared concerns about safety in the wake of the school shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida.

The armed school resource officers (SRO) at PCSD will come via a contract with the City of Plattsburgh, and will likely be retired law enforcement, Plattsburgh City Police Chief Levi Ritter said.

The goal is to hire the two SROs by the end of September, with salaries not to exceed the $75,000 that was approved by voters with the latest school budget.

“It’s an ambitious objective that we’re on track for,” Ritter told the board.

The two officers won’t be tasked with enforcing school rules — instead, they’ll act as peace officers and provide a friendly law enforcement presence at the district, according to Ritter.

PCSD’s Board of Education will vote on whether or not to finalize the proposal at its next meeting on Aug. 23. The public is invited to attend to share their input.

In June, the Plattsburgh City Police Department conducted a security audit of PCSD’s various school buildings.

Last week, Ritter delivered the findings from that report.

As part of the presentation, Ritter showed a photo from the aftermath of the 2012 school shooting at Sandy Hook Elementary School in Newton, Connecticut.

The photo depicted the school’s front entrance — which struck a startling resemblance to that of one of Plattsburgh’s schools — where the shooter had shot through a floor-to-ceiling pane of glass at the entryway to get in despite doorways being locked.

Ritter’s team assessed the safety of the district’s buildings based on 151 different criteria, with an eye toward addressing and improving deterrence, detection, delay and response to unwanted visitors at each location.

Overall, Plattsburgh High School scored highest in terms of safety, followed by the middle school and the district’s three elementary schools. Bailey Avenue Elementary ranked last, the school’s exterior garnered a 62 percent safety rating.

As part of the overall security evaluation, the local force also reviewed its active shooter response protocols with the Plattsburgh City Fire Department.

PERU PARTNERS WITH SHERIFF’S DEPARTMENT

The city district’s neighbor to the south, the Peru Central School District, is also poised to hire a resource officer.

Peru Central will have one active-duty, full-time officer from the Clinton County Sheriff’s Department on site.

The district won’t directly pay the officer’s salary and benefits, according to Superintendent Dr. Thomas Palmer, but will pay around $79,000 for 180 days of their services.

That officer’s official start date is Sept. 4.

As with the concerns raised in Plattsburgh in the aftermath of the Parkland shooting and other school shootings in recent years, Palmer also cited those tragedies as the impetus behind the district’s decision to hire an officer there.

Since the deadly shooting at Columbine High School in 1999, more than 215,000 students in 217 schools have experienced gun violence while at school, the Washington Post reported. At least 141 children educators and others have been killed and another 287 injured during those assaults.

This year alone, there have been 17 mass shootings at schools, according to the Washington Post.

“This is just good protocol,” Palmer told The Sun. “It’s not a hired gun. It’s being proactive and preventative.”

Beyond bolstered safety and security Palmer says the move will give students the opportunity to develop a real relationship with local law enforcement. The officer at Peru won’t just guard them — they’ll be an extra eye on threat assessment, they’ll make presentations and help run the D.A.R.E. (Drug Abuse Resistance Education) program.

“Our ultimate goal is to form relationships between the student body and law enforcement, along with all of our other outside agencies,” Palmer said. “This is another mechanism toward that goal.”

FOR AUSABLE VALLEY, SRO HAS ‘WORKED OUT WONDERFULLY’

The AuSable Valley Central School District (AVCS) hired a resource officer through the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office last year.

So far, the collaboration with local law enforcement has “worked out wonderfully,” Superintendent Paul Savage told The Sun.

“Our SRO works closely with students and their families. They’ve been an excellent resource,” Savage said. “We’re very excited to have our SRO be part of our school system.”

AVCS’ SRO works full-time in the district’s three buildings for around $79,000 per year, just like the SRO at Peru Central, Savage said.

And much like the other schools, AVCS’ decision to hire an officer was partially spurred by reports of school shootings across the country.

“In part. But at the district we’ve been looking to get an SRO since I’ve been here — the last 14 years,” Savage said.

The school was on the list to receive services from New York State Police, but that program was defunded, he said.

“As a district, we’ve always wanted to get an SRO in here.”

The school has also ramped up security measures in the last few years as part of its School Safety Initiative, installing a surveillance system and other technological upgrades.

“We established goals for security and most have been accomplished,” Savage said.

“We’ve really made these initiatives our top priority.”