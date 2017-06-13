City, school district to join forces

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Plattsburgh City Council approved a plan that will allow for the Plattsburgh City School District to share services and explore cost-saving measures with the City of Plattsburgh. This decision comes after the announcement of a state-lead shared services initiative.

PLATTSBURGH — City officials last week approved a plan to share services with the Plattsburgh City School District (PCSD).

The new plan will allow the school district access to greater purchasing power when buying supplies, according to Mayor Colin Read.

“(PCSD) may be able to share those purchases with us, or we can give them access to the pricing we are working out with the county,” he said.

“I’m very glad to have the opportunity to work with the Plattsburgh City School District on this,” Read told the Sun in an email. “Already, the leaders of the city, the school district, and the county have begun discussing how the three of us can work together.”

Currently, the city and its school district also share legal and tax assessment services.

“If the various partners can really work as equals on behalf of taxpayers, I believe the city could save in the neighborhood of $250-$500,000 this year, and many, many millions in future years,” said Read. “Absent an extreme desire and willingness to work together, I’d say perhaps $25,000 or $50,000.”

STATEWIDE INITIATIVE

This latest decision to join forces comes at the heels of a new shared services initiative spearheaded at the state level.

The new initiative requires all counties to convene panels of local stakeholders to explore cost-savings measures and ways to reduce property taxes.

While town, village and city participation is mandatory, according to the state Department of State, school districts are only required to participate at the discretion of the county executive.

“I am hopeful that the city and county can come up with ways to share services,” said Read. “With so many departments each of us have, there must be ways to work together to save taxpayer money. I presume there are some facilities the city can offer the county, and some the county can offer the city, and that shared services will go both ways.”

Read, Plattsburgh Town Supervisor Michael Cashman and county officials are among those currently participating in a shared services panel, where the lawmakers will hash out ideas on how to consolidate services and execute cost-saving measures.

“We believe in working for mutual opportunities for cost savings and efficiency,” said Cashman.

Read told The Sun that he planned to meet with PCSD Superintendent Jay LeBrun and County Administrator Michael Zurlo within the next two weeks to hash out more details on upcoming shared services plans.

Superintendent Jay LeBrun did not respond to a request for comment before this edition went to print.