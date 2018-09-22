City schools offered inadequate phys-ed, audit finds

× Expand File photo An audit by the state Comptroller’s Office found that schools in the Plattsburgh City School District weren’t providing adequate physical education time to students, per state regulation. The district has said it will remedy the situation.

PLATTSBURGH | The Plattsburgh City School District has been directed by the state Comptroller’s Office to step up the amount of physical education (PE) time its students receive on a weekly basis.

The order came after a yearlong audit revealed that the district wasn’t meeting minimum PE requirements regulated by the New York State Education Department.

“By not providing the required level of PE for elementary school students, the district is noncompliant with state regulations and risks negatively affecting its students’ academic performance as well as contributing to childhood obesity,” Deputy Comptroller Gabriel Deyo wrote in the audit report, noting that childhood obesity affects 12.7 million children and adolescents in the United States.

According to the state Comptroller’s Office, the district is required to provide elementary school students with 120 PE minutes each week.

The Plattsburgh City School District provided 80 PE minutes — 40 minutes, or 33 percent, less than the minimum required.

“While the district scheduled all students for PE and students generally attended classes, elementary school students (grades K-5) did not receive the required amount,” the report reads.

“In addition, the district should have provided grades K-3 with five PE classes a week but provided two; and should have provided grades 4 and 5 with three PE classes a week but also provided two.”

In response, the district has promised to remedy the concerns outlined in the report.

“The required number of PE opportunities and minutes each week will be documented within the PE plan for all grade levels to follow the commissioner’s regulations,” Plattsburgh High School Athletic Director James Manchester wrote on behalf of Superintendent Jay Lebrun.

The district is expected to supplement elementary school students’ existing 65-80 minutes of PE with instructors with an additional 40-55 minutes of PE run by teachers, using a list of activities provided by the instructors.

The Plattsburgh City School Board of Education was also directed to develop and adopt a “comprehensive PE plan that meets the commissioner’s regulations” and file it with the state Education Department within 90 days, according to the report released this month.

Manchester said that the district plans to file the plan by the end of this month.

The Plattsburgh City School District was one of 10 districts throughout the state audited by the Comptroller’s Office to determine PE compliance.

Plattsburgh’s audit was conducted between July 2016 and June of last year.

Plattsburgh schools spent approximately $347,000 on PE during that fiscal year. The total budget for 2016-17 was $41.7 million.