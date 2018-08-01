City, seeking to expand tax base, eyes town land

× Expand File photo The City of Plattsburgh has purchased land in the Town of Plattsburgh and plans to explore annexing the property and relocating the Municipal Lighting Department there, freeing up a parcel of land on the waterfront.

PLATTSBURGH | Citing a need to attract 3,000 families to the region by 2040, the City of Plattsburgh has purchased 42 acres of land in the Town of Plattsburgh for $1.2 million, and plans to attempt to annex the property and relocate the city-owned Municipal Lighting Department (MLD) there.

Mayor Colin Read says the deal, carried out with funds from the MLD reserves, will provide the city’s first opportunity to create more developable land and expand the tax base within city limits since it rejected the inclusion of the former U.S. Air Force Base property in the 1990s.

“Our failure to grow and extend our affordable power, college, hospital facilities and rapid responders to new businesses and residents has held back our entire region and hampered the expansion of the city’s property tax base,” Read said in a statement.

The mayor also touted the ability to levy more utility revenue; open up developable waterfront property on Green Street and benefit from compost plant taxes.

Existing MLD buildings on Green Street, said the mayor’s office, “have exceeded their useful life and are in need of costly repair and renovation.”

“Construction at a new location will better serve its taxpayers.”

GROWTH OPPORTUNITY

This new revenue from a potential future development on the waterfront would come at a time when the city continues to face significant financial constraints.

Read, who has said the city’s affordable services may be attractive to businesses seeking to relocate, has long lamented slow revenue growth and the lack of available land for new businesses within city boundaries, which is hemmed in by the Town of Plattsburgh.

“The consolidation of existing city property, along with this modest addition to our Rugar Street property, will afford the city the first substantial opportunity in generations to expand its commercial sectors and share the property tax burden among a broader base,” said Read, who also called the decision against expanding along Route 3 when the Northway was built in the mid-1960s a “missed opportunity.”

The new land purchase on Reeves Lane will join two parcels in the area already owned by the city, according to Read.

When combined, he said, the properties constitute 230 acres of land near the city’s boundary with the Town of Plattsburgh. (The Town of Plattsburgh Assessor’s Office said that the property purchased doesn’t touch the city’s boundary line, though it is adjoining the city’s other owned properties.)

The land was last assessed at $383,100, with a full market value of $406,000, according to Clinton County property records.

Most of the land is categorized as “undeveloped” or “wasteland,” according to the Town of Plattsburgh Assessor’s Office.

TOWN RESPONDS

Read said that he sees the MLD’s recent land purchase as “one of a number of opportunities for the city, town, and county to work together to accentuate our various assets.”

“The city has cheap power, excellent services, and a rapid first responder network. The town has undeveloped land, and the county has access to private and state investment,” he said.

Read continued: “No municipality can do this alone, but I am confident we can succeed if we can figure out ways to package our assets in order to create value for businesses and our taxpayers.”

Collaboration between the town and city will be necessary to move the project forward.

For the city to annex the property, the city must garner both a majority vote from taxpayers on a referendum and consent from the town after a determination is made that the annexation “is in the over-all public interest,” according to the state constitution.

Read has reached out to Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman to discuss the effort.

“I hope the town and the city can work together to successfully annex our Rugar properties into the city,” Read wrote to Cashman in an email obtained by The Sun. “The benefits to the broader community, in creating industrial opportunities that would not otherwise exist, are good for our region and for both of our municipalities, just as a Norsk plant in the town is good for us all. Please let me know how you wish to collaborate on this.”

But Cashman contends Read has provided scant details.

“He’s purchasing private land with public funds. That’s prospecting,” said Cashman. “What’s the plan? What are the companies that are looking? What will be the impact on the region?

“I would have anticipated before this occurred, there would’ve been a public vetting and an opportunity for people to have a good, healthy, across-the-table, face-to-face dialogue. It hasn’t happened with me.”

Cashman said he was made aware of the purchase in a single email from Read the same day that a news release announcing the sale was issued.

“The part that’s frustrating here is that he never picks up the phone, he never schedules a meeting, he always drops these quote-on-quote ‘big ideas’ out in press releases or in some public forum that gets played out in the media,” Cashman said, noting as an example a recent news story about the city’s Crete Civic Center needing half a million dollars in repairs, which Read said he hoped the town or county could help pay for.

“(Read) never engages in an actual conversation,” Cashman said. “He just arbitrarily does this. The part that really becomes quite frustrating is that he believes, quite unilaterally, that his way of thinking is the best way to do things. But he’s not looking for a conversation. He’s looking to dictate the direction of things moving forward.”

Read confirmed that he had emailed the town seeking collaboration, and never got a response back.

But he declined to directly discuss specifics regarding the purchase or respond to Cashman’s comments.

“I don’t do he said-he said,” said Read.

MLD MOVE

The city’s MLD has slowly moved toward relocation over the last several months.

The first inkling of a move surfaced last August, when the city chamberlain noted in a budget session that were the city Finance Department to move from the Miller Street office it shared with MLD into City Hall, a savings of $36,000 a year could be realized.

And by selling the property — assessed at $417,900 — and putting that office back on the tax roll, City Chamberlain Richard Marks estimated that $4,000 in tax revenue could be generated.

The Finance Department ultimately did move to City Hall in March.

And in April, the city was awarded a $1 million state grant to demolish several outbuildings on Green Street, at the MLD’s storage yard.

The sale of the Miller Street building, paired with the sale and development of the Green Street property, is expected to pay for the eventual relocation of the MLD, according to the Mayor’s Office.

The city’s total taxable property value has fluctuated greatly in the past, seeing sporadic spikes every few years — from 2003 to 2004, there was an increase in taxable property growth by 11.2 percent, or $65.2 million, while the next year there was growth of only 2.8 percent.

But in the last four years, the city’s total taxable value has either declined or failed to see growth above 2 percent.

The last time the city saw a period of growth above 2 percent was in 2013.