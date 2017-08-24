City seeks health care broker

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh last Wednesday released a request for proposal (RFP) seeking health care broker services.

The broker will be responsible for coordinating and securing health care coverage for city employees and select retirees.

The city will assume no costs for the chosen broker’s services, according to Mayor Colin Read.

“They earn their fees on an industry-standard commission, so we don’t pay for that directly,” Read told The Sun in an email.

Of total employee benefits, health care this year accounts for 10.5 percent of the city’s total appropriations — or $5.7 million, according to RFP documents.

The number of people under the city’s health care umbrella is “approximately 1,000,” according to the RFP.

That’s including 220 current and 240 retired employees.

The proposed term for the broker is Nov. 1 to Dec. 2018.

“We go out for RFP every few years to be sure our health care administrators are serving the city in the most competitive and best possible way,” said Read.

The RFP deadline is Sept. 15, 2017 at 2 p.m. The Common Council is expected to designate a broker on Sept. 28, with an effective date of Oct. 1.

For more information, or to view the city’s RFP, visit cityofplattsburgh.com.