City seeks outside engineering help for DRI

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh released a request for qualifications (RFQ) this month seeking help with property repair projects awarded money through the new Downtown Grant Program (DGP).

The engineering firm chosen by the city will be awarded a three-year $155,000 contract, with funds split between consultation services and technical assistance.

The city kickstarted the DGP in November, opening up a $1 million fund that allows business owners and landlords to apply for money to repair, renovate and fix downtown properties.

The funding comes through the $10 million state Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI) grant.

The city is anticipating 18 projects, according to the RFQ, with a construction budget of $785,000.

Though the city isn’t footing the bill for this contract, it was always the plan for an outside firm to take control of DRI projects, according to Community Development Director Paul DeDominicas, “given the size and scope of what (the city is) doing.”

The Engineering Department, which was one of four departments abolished by the Plattsburgh Common Council in July, would not have been responsible for this project, according to DeDominicas.

No responses to the RFQ had been formally filed as of last Thursday, according to DeDominicas.

Joel Wood, the city’s DRI project coordinator, will accept RFQ responses through Friday, Jan. 26, 2018.