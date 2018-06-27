City seeks to restrict feral cat feeding

× Expand Stock photo hungry cat eating A city councilor has proposed a local law that would impose new restrictions on feeding feral cats in the City of Plattsburgh.

PLATTSBURGH | A city councilor has proposed a local law that would impose new restrictions on feeding feral cats in the City of Plattsburgh.

Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) said he proposed the measure last week, a series of alterations to the city code, after receiving multiple complaints from constituents regarding feral cat colonies in his ward, which encompasses parts of the city’s west side.

“This will, hopefully, tighten up the food source,” Dowdle said.

The law will expand the list of animals already included in an existing section of the city code that bars residents from intentionally feeding animals to explicitly include feral cats.

Dowdle hopes this code update — which includes provisions that would mandate feeders to be present when the food is made available to cats; require them to remove any food when they leave the premises; and necessitate the labeling of any food left out in the open — will also hold rogue feeders accountable for the city’s wild animal population.

“This will put the responsibility on the ones who feed (the animals),” he said.

Feral cats have long been proverbial thorns-in-the-side of city lawmakers, who have sought effective solutions for animal control for years, as they continue to field calls about the number of wild and abandoned felines in the city.

Last spring, former city councilor Becky Kasper hit the streets alongside a volunteer for Animal Rescue and Welfare Services, the then-city contracted cat rescue troupe, in an effort to pitch in and drum up awareness of the public health and safety issues posed by cat colonies.

“Cat colonies are an issue in that they can be a nuisance to neighborhoods and potentially carry diseases that humans and other animals are susceptible to,” Kasper told The Sun at the time. “It is also an issue for many people to witness the plight of animals who have been abandoned and suffer through harsh weather and other conditions.”

Dowdle reiterated those same concerns last Thursday.

“It’s really a public safety issue,” he told The Sun.

A public hearing on the law is scheduled for July 5 at 5 p.m. at Plattsburgh City Hall.