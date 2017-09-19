City sets 4.38 percent tax increase

× After months of budget talks, the Plattsburgh Common Council last week adopted a budget for 2018. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | After months of budget sessions and back-and-forth finagling, the Plattsburgh Common Council last week adopted a budget for 2018 bolstered by a 4.38 percent tax increase.

The increase, which will set the city tax rate at just under $12 per $1,000 of assessed value, was whittled down in the last few months through significant department cuts and spending reductions from an anticipated double-digit tax increase.

“We’re proposing a tax increase a little over the state tax cap,” Read said, noting the budget’s 2.7 percent mill rate increase.

Approval of the council budget — a revised version of the mayor’s proposed budget, released in August — comes over three months ahead of schedule.

The expedited approval was, in part, an effort to give Read a positive financial outlook to present to the city’s bond agency later this year, according to Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2).

“This may be the earliest budget the city council has ever passed,” Kelly said at a public meeting last week.

Budget revisions adopted by the council over the past few weeks spanned a number of departments.

Among the laundry list: The Plattsburgh City Police Department will purchase one less cruiser next year, resulting in a $43,113 savings. The Fire Department will see the reduction of a clerical position to part-time, netting a $42,458 savings. Through shared services with the county, a $170,650 reduction in funding for materials and services was approved.

Last Friday, Read also opted into the Clinton County Shared Services plan, which included a proposal to shift the city’s assessment services under control of the county’s Real Property Office at an anticipated savings of $66,654 in 2018.

Combined with cuts made earlier in the year, the alterations are expected to translate to an over $400,000 general fund surplus next year, according to Read.

The atmosphere at City Hall last week was mostly celebratory.

Praising City Chamberlain Richard Marks and the gathered department heads for their tireless work, Kelly asked them all to stand — the sheepish group receiving a smattering of applause.

“The council owes you a debt of gratitude for your help,” Kelly said, to Marks. “We are so grateful to you.”

Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) was not in attendance at the Sept. 14 meeting and did not vote on adopting next year’s budget.

Now that the 2018 budget has been adopted and new amendments can’t be passed until Jan. 1, 2018, financial discussions will continue in the Lake City.

The Citizen’s Finance Advisory Committee, a sort of ad-hoc taxpayer think tank, will continue to meet throughout the year. For more information on meeting dates, contact Kelly at 518-578-0159.