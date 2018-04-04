City settles retiree health insurance dispute

× Expand Screenshot via YouTube Years of legal battles between the City of Plattsburgh and the Plattsburgh City Retirees Association culminated last week in a settlement agreement.

PLATTSBURGH | Years of legal battles between the City of Plattsburgh and retired city workers culminated last week in a settlement of $207,019 and a switch back to the retirees’ preferred health insurance provider.

With the Common Council’s approval of the settlement last Thursday, all retirees will be returned to the Blue Cross Blue Shield plan and sign on to a prescription drug plan with ProAct within the next four months.

The switch is expected to save the city approximately $150,000 a year, according to Councilor Michael Kelly (Ward 2).

Mayor Colin Read credited the closure of the years-long conflict to the city’s new health care broker, Burnham Benefit Advisors, who he said conducted a thorough analysis that lead to a compromise.

“If we hadn’t conducted that analysis, we’d have kept duking it out and incurring more legal fees,” Read said.

Gary Brandstetter, president of the Plattsburgh City Retirees Association, declined comment.

Healthcare costs account for more than $4 million of the city’s general fund expenses, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks. The total 2018 budget for the city is over $55 million.

The lawsuit, filed by 159 retirees on Christmas Eve 2015, stemmed from a mandatory switch from Blue Cross Blue Shield to Humana imposed by then-Mayor James Calnon.

Calnon claimed that the Humana plan was comparable in coverage to the retiree’s old Blue Cross Blue Shield plan, but retirees disagreed and filed a temporary restraining order, which they were granted, and later an injunction.

“Obviously this has been going on for two years and it’s been painful,” Read said.

“I’m confident that retirees will be well-compensated with this and the taxpayers will be as well.”