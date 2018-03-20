City sues town over Falcon Seaboard dispute

× Expand File photo The City of Plattsburgh is suing the Town of Plattsburgh, claiming the town has deprived the city of its rightful share of revenues from the Falcon Seaboard cogeneration plant.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Plattsburgh over revenue from the Falcon Seaboard power plant.

The lawsuit filed in Clinton County Supreme Court last week alleges the town deprived the city of its rightful share of proceeds from Falcon Seaboard following the renegotiation of a 1992 payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement to split revenue between the city, town and Beekmantown Central School District.

Stafford Owens filed the lawsuit on behalf of the city.

“We have alleged a breach of contract and a claim of fraud,” said Bill Owens, an attorney.

“The city is looking for $1.4 million for the period from 2009 to the current date and an indeterminate amount from the current date until the end of 2022.”

VIOLATED AGREEMENT

City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read contends the town violated the 1992 agreement inked with the city over proceeds from the co-generation plant now known as Saranac Power Partners.

That agreement initially staved off the city’s plan to annex the 96-acre parcel, which is located within town limits.

The resulting deal offered PILOT payments divided between the town and city: the town would receive one-third, and the remaining two-thirds would go to the city, an agreement that garnered a total of $850,000.

But a host community agreement negotiated in 2009 following a reassessment of the plant saw the formula change, and the city’s share was reduced to $93,000 annually.

Some $280,000 in funds were then redirected to the four special districts in the Town of Plattsburgh that serve the facility, including fire, water, ambulance and sewer.

Read claims the city had been carved out of the loop, and wasn’t informed of revisions he said resulted in a cumulative loss of about $1.7 million.

The dispute became public following a hot mic incident last December in which Read and Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2) were overheard discussing the issue.

NOT FORTHCOMING

Since the spat became public, the city claims the town hasn’t been forthcoming with information, and was forced to file Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request for documents pertaining to the deal.

The city hired Stafford Owens when they felt the town did not fulfill the FOIL requirements.