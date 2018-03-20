City sues town over Falcon Seaboard dispute

File photo
The City of Plattsburgh is suing the Town of Plattsburgh, claiming the town has deprived the city of its rightful share of revenues from the Falcon Seaboard cogeneration plant.
PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh has filed a lawsuit against the Town of Plattsburgh over revenue from the Falcon Seaboard power plant.
The lawsuit filed in Clinton County Supreme Court last week alleges the town deprived the city of its rightful share of proceeds from Falcon Seaboard following the renegotiation of a 1992 payment-in-lieu-of-taxes agreement to split revenue between the city, town and Beekmantown Central School District.
Stafford Owens filed the lawsuit on behalf of the city.
“We have alleged a breach of contract and a claim of fraud,” said Bill Owens, an attorney.
“The city is looking for $1.4 million for the period from 2009 to the current date and an indeterminate amount from the current date until the end of 2022.”
VIOLATED AGREEMENT
City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read contends the town violated the 1992 agreement inked with the city over proceeds from the co-generation plant now known as Saranac Power Partners.
That agreement initially staved off the city’s plan to annex the 96-acre parcel, which is located within town limits.
The resulting deal offered PILOT payments divided between the town and city: the town would receive one-third, and the remaining two-thirds would go to the city, an agreement that garnered a total of $850,000.
But a host community agreement negotiated in 2009 following a reassessment of the plant saw the formula change, and the city’s share was reduced to $93,000 annually.
Some $280,000 in funds were then redirected to the four special districts in the Town of Plattsburgh that serve the facility, including fire, water, ambulance and sewer.
Read claims the city had been carved out of the loop, and wasn’t informed of revisions he said resulted in a cumulative loss of about $1.7 million.
The dispute became public following a hot mic incident last December in which Read and Councilor Mike Kelly (Ward 2) were overheard discussing the issue.
NOT FORTHCOMING
Since the spat became public, the city claims the town hasn’t been forthcoming with information, and was forced to file Freedom of Information Law (FOIL) request for documents pertaining to the deal.
The city hired Stafford Owens when they felt the town did not fulfill the FOIL requirements.
“By mid January, the law firm was able to obtain and analyze some of the requested documents,” said Read in a statement. “This analysis gave greater reason to believe that the town may owe the city additional sums as part of the 1992 revenue sharing agreement.”
A meeting with town and city stakeholders on Feb. 5 filed to stave off litigation, said Read, who pointed to the fact that the town hired Albany law firm Maynard O’Connor immediately following the session.
“The City of Plattsburgh has waited since January for substantive talks to begin,” Read said.
‘MISREPRESENTED THE FACTS’
Owens defined “substantive” as “conversations about how to resolve the matter.”
But Town of Plattsburgh Supervisor Michael Cashman disputes that narrative, and argues the town has been willing to hold substantive talks since the issue first became public.
Following the hot mic flap, Cashman sent Read an email asking to connect in early-January following the holiday season and a pre-scheduled vacation.
“I asked for suggested dates, which I did not receive,” Cashman told The Sun. “Since that time, Mayor Read on numerous occasions has misrepresented the facts regarding the town’s willingness to meet and provide documents.”
When he returned from vacation in early-January, Cashman was served a notice of claims by Stafford Owens.
Cashman said the town provided the documents requested by the city and went to the table to discuss the facts on Feb. 5.
“During the approximate one-hour meeting, the city offered no evidence of wrongdoing — only opinion,” Cashman said. “The town’s position is unchanged.”
The supervisor noted the power plant is located within the town’s jurisdiction, and the town will not budge on the current agreement.
“These aren’t funds going into the general fund — they’re going to special districts,” Cashman said. “I don’t know too many volunteer fire companies who raise their hand to take on a power plant.
He continued: “The Town of Plattsburgh hopes Mayor Read will stop wasting the time and monies of both our municipalities. Should the city of Plattsburgh proceed with the lawsuit against the town, the town is prepared to protect its interest, as well as the interests of the special districts located within the town.”
Read declined to discuss the complaint, citing ongoing litigation.
“I can say that, ever the optimist, I of course hope we can figure out ways for both the city and the town to work to resolve this in our mutual interest, and I remain very open to that preferred route,” Read told The Sun.
EVIDENCE PROVIDED
Owens contends his firm has evidence of wrongdoing.
“I’m not sure Mr. Cashman was relating the facts properly,” Owens said. “Obviously we have a disagreement as to if we have evidence to support our position. We think we do.”
Owens noted a memo from then-Town of Plattsburgh Attorney CJ Madonna to Lawrence Zimmerman of Hiscock & Barclay, acting as outside counsel, dated Jan. 9, 2009 that Stafford Owens believes states the town’s intent to reallocate funds from the PILOT agreement to special assessment districts.
In the memo, which carbon copied then-Supervisor Bernie Bassett, Madonna outlines a series of proposed amendments to the PILOT.
Six weeks later, then-Clinton County IDA Executive Director Adore Kurtz sent a letter to stakeholders asking them for a status report on an updated agreement, which hadn’t yet been determined.
Kurtz wrote some of the parties “may have overstepped the boundaries provided by the agency” as they attempted to work out an amended PILOT.
“While the (Clinton County IDA) has been willing to consider the wishes of the town in this matter as the town sought to reduce the proceeds it will see from a PILOT and to add a ‘base payment’ to its special district taxes for the con-gen plant, it is now time to move forward toward the two separate agreements the agency envisions,” Kurtz wrote.
The city was not included as a recipient.
Ultimately as a result, the city contends it should have received $186,670 in annual payments between 2010 and 2017.
“We consider that to be a breach of the agreement from 1992,” Owens said.