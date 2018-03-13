City taps new community development director

PLATTSBURGH | Matthew Miller, a Harrisburg, Pennsylvania native, has been appointed by Mayor Colin Read to replace Paul DeDominicas as the director of Community Development.

Miller, 33, has bachelor’s degrees in mechanical engineering and history from Lehigh University in Bethlehem, Pennsylvania.

“I have extensive experience in business development, project management, engineering and sales,” Miller told The Sun in an email.

DeDominicas resigned last month, citing what he referred to as a “hostile work environment.”

His resignation was effective Feb. 28, the day before Read informally announced Miller’s appointment.

The Community Development Office has a vast portfolio, including pursuing state- and federally-funded housing funds to bolstering economic development and planning city events.

The office is also tasked with overseeing the state-funded $10 million Downtown Revitalization Initiative (DRI).

SWEEPING CHANGES

Former DRI Project Coordinator Joel Wood also resigned last month, citing a new job opportunity.

Read lamented his departure.

“When he was hired, Civil Service only allowed the position to last for 12 months, which ends in June, as that was the heavy lifting period of the DRI,” Read told The Sun. “I wish we could have kept him for the remaining four months of his contract, but he is leaving everything in a very good place for us.”

Since the abolishment of the Parks and Recreation Department last summer, the Community Development office has also absorbed a number of that department’s responsibilities.

Miller said his first priority as director will be ensuring that the many projects funded through the DRI will move forward.

The first of those projects, a $1 million grant program for local businesses hoping to repair, renovate or rehab their property, was launched last November.

“I also plan on casting a wide net in applying for additional grant funding from state, federal, and private sources that can help to further improve life in the city,” Miller said.

Read offered Miller a warm welcome.

“It is a great pleasure to welcome Matthew to our staff,” Read said on March 9. “I’m particularly excited about the opportunity to find a highly skilled and experienced millennial who so firmly grasps and embraces the importance of quality of life and economic development in our city.”