City taxi owner calls for rate increase

× Expand File photo Perry Buck, owner of Plattsburgh City Taxi, asked the Plattsburgh Common Council last week to consider increasing taxi rates for companies operating in city limits.

PLATTSBURGH | The owner of a local taxi company requested last week that the Common Council increase Plattsburgh’s fare limit for cabs operating in city limits.

Plattsburgh City Taxi Owner Perry Buck asked the council to raise the maximum ride rate limit within the city.

The current rate ranges from $5.50 to $9.25 depending on the number of passengers, length of the trip and time of travel.

Buck wants to see an increase of $1.50 per fare.

With minimum wage on a staggered schedule of increases in the state, the current city rate makes it difficult to pay drivers a competitive wage, he said.

“I’ve been losing a lot of drivers in recent years who are leaving to take other jobs,” he said. “We’re just trying to keep pace with minimum wage.”

The minimum wage in New York state — with the exception of New York City, Long Island and Westchester County — is currently set at $9.70 and is expected to increase to $10.40 at the end of the year.

The rate is scheduled to rise to $15 in New York City by the end of 2018, but the rate of increase will be slower upstate, where the rate will rise to $12.50 by the end of 2020 when the effects will be analyzed by the state Budget Division and Department of Labor.

Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong said Plattsburgh City Clerk Sylvia Parrotte was researching the issue and a meeting would be arranged with owners of local cab companies soon.

“It’s in the works. We appreciate you raising a very valid issue,” she said.

“We can’t wait six months,” Buck remarked.

“We’re talking weeks, not months,” Mayor Colin Read said.

Plattsburgh City Taxi is one of the largest and oldest cab companies in the city, operating 24 hours a day with a 20-car operation.

No fare limit exists in Clinton County outside of the City of Plattsburgh.

According to the City Clerk’s office, the last time rates were increased in the city was 2012.

UBER, LYFT MOVE IN

When asked by Read if the company had been affected by the recent arrival of ride-sharing apps like Uber and Lyft, Buck said that he hadn’t noticed that big of a change.