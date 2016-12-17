City taxpayers may see 23% tax hike

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH — Following months of budget negotiations, the city appears no closer to bridging the $1.6 million deficit.

If the city hopes to achieve their goal of a 5 percent fund balance by the end of 2017, city taxpayers may face a 22.9 percent tax increase, said City Chamberlain Richard Marks last week.

The current tax rate per $1,000 in assessed value is $11.01.

Without adding any new positions or trying to refurbish the fund balance, the tax increase may still be in the double-digits, Marks told lawmakers.

“Without putting in any of the other things we have talked about, we’ll still be coming in around 15 percent,” said Marks.

Departments heads have been delivering their wish lists since October.

Despite the initial sticker shock, Councilor Mike Kelly said that there are advantages to building up the city’s fund balance, including enhancing their bond rating, which would allow for better financing options in the future.

“If we were to increase the fund balance quickly, we could save the taxpayer a lot of money in the long run,” said Kelly.

Kelly said that he estimates the city pays around $3 million in debt service per year.

Marks said weighing revenues with expenditures in the hopes of rebuilding the city’s fund balance is key, and suggested increasing property taxes.

“That’s going to be a positive move for our bond rating and remove the negative outlook,” said Marks.

The hike would blast through the state-mandated tax cap.

“We can take the hit this year, and everyone is going to hate us and it’ll be terrible, but maybe next year we can stay under the tax cap,” said Kelly.

Councilor Becky Kasper (Ward 5) said she didn’t want to take any unnecessary measures.

“I don’t want to do what is not necessary to do,” Kasper said.

The lawmaker said emergencies can be funded in other ways, and the fund balance does not need to operate as a savings account.

“I don’t want to lose services, I don’t want to lose personnel — but I feel like we’ve traversed into interesting territory where just two weeks ago we were talking about never raising taxes,” she said. “Now suddenly we’ve gone from talking about that, to doing it in an extreme way.”

“We’ve got to be realistic about it,” said Kelly. “Our efforts to stay under the tax cap were noble, but they failed.”

Department heads are continuing to present their wish lists and five-year plans as part of the process. So far, the Common Council has heard from the City Police Department, Public Works, City Recreation, the Plattsburgh Public Library, Environmental Services, City Engineering, the City Assessor and the Fire Department.

A public hearing was slated for Thursday, Dec. 15, where local law P-7 — the law that allows the city to override the state mandated tax cap — was passed unanimously.

NEXT STEP

The council, according to Kelly, aims to pass the budget on Dec. 29, three weeks ahead of the state-mandated deadline.

But Kasper and Councilor Paul O’Connell (Ward 4) disagree on the expediency.

“We’re far from that,” said O’Connell, who will be leaving office next year. “It’s sickening that we’re talking about a 23 percent tax increase when just two weeks ago we were talking about staying under the tax cap.”

The council will continue work on the city budget in a work session on Dec. 21. The public, as always, is invited to attend.