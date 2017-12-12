City to update sexual harassment policies, training

× Expand File photo City councilors last week sought an update on the city’s sexual harassment policies following national headlines that multiple federal lawmakers are resigning amidst allegations of sexual harassment or indiscretions.

PLATTSBURGH | The City of Plattsburgh will seek to ensure all employee sexual harassment training is up to date this year.

A discussion of city policies and training surrounding harassment claims surfaced at last week’s Common Council meeting, in light of the news earlier that day that Senator Al Franken (D-Minn.) planned to resign following allegations of sexual harassment or indiscretions from multiple women.

All city-employed workers are required to take standard training regarding sexual harassment, violence in the workplace and other topics, according to City Chamberlain Richard Marks.

“Training is provided by EAS or the (North Country) Chamber of Commerce and complies with the city’s policies, along with state and federal regulations regarding employee conduct,” Marks told The Sun.

Though no harassment claims have been filed with the city in recent memory, according to Marks, all employee training is updated periodically.

“I would encourage that we’re very aware and up to date,” Councilwoman Becky Kasper said last week. “As we’ve seen, there’s now an empowerment for that. So we want to make sure that the city is safe as well as our workers.”

HARASSMENT CLAIMS

In the past all sexual harassment claims were processed by the city’s Human Resource Department (HR), which was one of four departments abolished by the council on July 27.

Kasper asked how claims are being processed now that the department is closed.

“Given that we don’t have an HR department right now and given current events, what mechanism is there for people who would like to offer a claim of sexual harassment in the city?”

Employees seeking to file a claim now have to report them to the Finance Department, who now shares HR duties with the Clinton County Department of Personnel.

Once a claim is filed, the Finance Department will assess the circumstances surrounding the claim per city policy and determine what to do from there, Marks said, whether it involves counseling with EAS or a referral to the Plattsburgh City Police Department.

“I think that all the attention on this issue is appropriate,” Mayor Colin Read said. “So we have to make sure that we’re up to date on that issue.”

As the council spoke, news broke that Rep. Trent Franks (R-Ariz.) would resign after discussing surrogacy issues with female staffers, making him the third lawmaker to announce plans to resign last week, according to Politico. Rep. John Conyers (D-Mich.) resigned last Tuesday after reports of paying off a staffer who alleged that he’d sexually harassed her.

“It’s definitely not the year to have office Christmas parties,” Marks remarked.

When the councilors laughed, Marks continued: “Seriously. There’s just too much going on. Avoid every situation you can.”