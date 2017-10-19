City unveils new historical markers

× Expand Photo provided City of Plattsburgh Mayor Colin Read last week unveiled five new historical markers along City Hall Place.

PLATTSBURGH | In the Lake City, history is everywhere.

With the unveiling of five new historical markers last Tuesday and plans for a city-wide trail of upwards of 50 signs, Mayor Colin Read wants to draw attention to that.

The first five markers are all located on or just off of City Hall Place: City Hall, the Macdonough Monument, Trinity Park, Trinity Episcopal Church and the former site of the “Ark” hotel at 38 City Hall Place.

“I’m incredibly excited about this project,” Read said in a statement. “Our downtown and our city is replete with history, and dozens of downtown signs to celebrate it, educate us and fascinate visitors will be transformational for our city first, and on to the county as well.”

The metal plaques, colored blue and yellow to match the aesthetics of the state’s markers, were cast and installed by the Plattco Corporation with funding from the Clinton County Board of Legislators, according to a news release.

The signs offer descriptions in both English and French.

At a press conference on Tuesday, Read also spoke about plans for a new virtual self-guided tour for laptops and smartphones.

The tour and additional signs are expected to be installed in the coming months.