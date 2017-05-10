City v. Firefighters deal goes up in flames

PLATTSBURGH — Lawmakers shot down a deal with the Plattsburgh Permanent Firemen’s Association (PPFA) last week.

The agreement would have awarded the PPFA — the union that represents all city firemen apart from the chief — over $3 million in backpay and retroactive wage increases.

With last week’s vote, it’s now back to the drawing board: the conflict now returns to the hands of the arbitrator, who is expected to issue another compromise in August.

According to Mayor Colin Read, the next arbitration result will likely include a retroactive payment for 2012-2013 for $850,000.

The PPFA has been without a contract with the city since 2007, though they continue to work under the Taylor Law, legislation that allows for the union to work under the 10 year old contract while negotiations continue.

Since their last contract expired, the union has entered into arbitration with the city three times — once in 2012 to secure wages for 2008-2009, in 2014 for 2009-2011, and now 2017 for wages from 2012-2013.

Last year Union President Douglas Walker contributed this to an unwillingness to negotiate on the city’s end. Then-Mayor James Calnon said the opposite, claiming that the PPFA had “dragged their feet” in past negotiations with the city.

This latest result, submitted to the city through an arbitration committee, would have awarded the PPFA approximately $640,000 per year for the next five years — covering backpay and raises not just for 2012-13, but from 2012 through December of this year.

“The rationale for the six year award is the stabilization of labor relations between the parties by making the collective bargaining agreement current rather than retroactive,” read the panel determination documents.

The six year award was unanimously shot down by city councilors last week.