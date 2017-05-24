City weighs cuts to capital projects

× Expand File photo Faced with a multi-million dollar budget shortfall, rapidly decreasing fund balance and mounting debt service, city officials are seeking to drastically cut spending and produce a five year budget outlook by the end of June.

PLATTSBURGH — With the deadline for a five year budget outlook looming, lawmakers are weighing significant cuts to capital spending in an effort to balance the numbers.

The proposed cuts include $769,000 from the Plattsburgh City Fire Department’s proposed spending plan; an estimated $150,000 from the Department of Public Works, $51,000 from the Recreation Department and over $190,000 diverted from city road resurfacing.

City officials suggested the cuts after Mayor Colin Read ordered all departments to explore areas of savings.

“You’re going to be making a lot of hard decisions,” Read told the council last Thursday. “And it’s going to effect people’s lives at some point.”

FIRE DEPARTMENT

Among the jeopardized projects — which were previously approved by the Plattsburgh City Council in January as part of this year’s fiscal plan — may include the previously approved $175,000 South Platt Street Firehouse expansion and the purchase of a custom-sized $594,000 firetruck.

According to Read, the city’s counsel has already given notice to the manufacturer to halt production of the vehicle.

“Legal counsel believes that if the council chose not to purchase the truck this year, we would pay zero or the minimum payment,” Read said. “No contact has been signed, no money has been exchanged.”

The firetruck was already in the process of being built, according to Fire Chief Scott Lawliss. The motor had been purchased and all that was left to construct was the internal shelving and setup.

“They began work because of a signed (purchase order),” said Lawliss.

Read indicated the order is non-binding.

“According to our counsel, a purchase order is not a legal contract,” he said.

Lawliss said that the new truck was being purchased because the current vehicles are in rough shape.

“The truck that would be replaced — several times last year I had both trucks break,” he said. “One time, we had to borrow a truck from District 3. Two weeks ago, the (truck) cab filled with smoke.

“It’s ongoing problems that we’re having. The one that’s running is from 2004. Their expectancy is 12 years.”

“In terms of service — has it effected service?” asked Councilwoman Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1).

“No,” said Lawliss. “Just the one time, but we were able to switch the truck out and respond.”

If the city were to delay the purchase of a new truck, the price would likely increase, said Lawliss.

“In two years, (the price) will likely go up 3-5 percent,” he said, noting that the money they could receive from trading in an older truck — $35,000 — would also decline during that time.

According to Councilman Dale Dowdle (Ward 3), if the current purchase agreement is cancelled, the department will have to start from scratch when it comes to an equipment replacement plan.

“Given what the chief has said, I think we should postpone,” Armstrong said.

Ultimately, the councilors did not vote on the decision to remove the Fire Department’s capital expenditures, instead tabling the discussion until next week.

DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC WORKS

The Department of Public Works may see their requests for a new dump truck, sander and flat bed truck nixed.

DPW will also delay $50,000 in building improvements — a total projected savings of around $150,000 from the department this year, not including the projected impact on the debt service.

The councilors have not yet voted on removing that funding from the capital plan.

Two of the five councilors were present at Thursday’s meeting, and councilors delayed voting until they returned.

CITY ROADS

Councilors also discussed the possibility of delaying road repair in an effort to cut costs.

“If you think about the increasing frequency of the water main breaks, it’s not just the road,” said Armstrong, noting that road resurfacing costs were only one side of the coin.

Roads that were slated to be repaired this year include Lorraine Street, Maine Road, Leonard Avenue, Broad Street and South Peru Street.

“I suggest we keep South Peru Street and Maine Road,” said Read.

From the original projects slated, only Lorraine Street, Maine Road and South Peru Street may remain this year.

Total road resurfacing and related water infrastructure repairs are currently set at around $4.2 million. Potentially delaying Leonard Avenue and Broad Street would cut over $190,000.

RECREATION DEPARTMENT

As part of their capital plan, the Plattsburgh Recreation Department requested funds to replace old events chairs, fix a gym floor and more.

Those funds — which totaled around $51,000, according to Armstrong — are likely to get slashed.

“I question whether this is really a priority,” said Armstrong.

The Plattsburgh Common Council has held biweekly budget sessions since January.

City officials are currently facing a $2.5 million budget shortfall, a dwindling fund balance and rapidly increasing debt service, declining revenues and mounting health care liabilities to the tune of $276 million by 2027, Read said.

Total appropriations for the 2017 adopted budget are $54.3 million.

The council is now holding public budget sessions every Thursday in an effort to construct a five year budget outlook by the end of June. The next budget session is set for June 1 directly following the regularly scheduled council meeting.

Councilors appear to be well aware that they face an unenviable task.

“Thank god it’s not an election year,” one lawmaker remarked after the meeting was dismissed.