City-wide code of conduct defeated

PLATTSBURGH | A city government-wide code of conduct proposed by Mayor Colin Read was torpedoed last week with a unanimous rejection from the Plattsburgh Common Council.

The rejection, which came after the council tabled the proposal three weeks in a row, was delivered with a promise of continued discussions on both setting up a county-wide ethics board and proposing a council-written code of conduct in the coming weeks.

“I felt strongly we should take the reigns on this,” Councilor Rachelle Armstrong (Ward 1) said.

“We’re focused and we’re assembling a team that can put something on the table,” Councilor Joshua Kretser (Ward 6) added.

Asked for his response following the council’s vote, Read told The Sun that he’s “very grateful” the council is taking the lead.

“As long as it’s consistent with the charter,” Read said.

The proposed code of conduct, produced by Read in April in an effort to curb “dramas” and bolster taxpayer trust following a wave of headlines detailing employee resignations and leaked emails, has been criticized for utilizing vague language, particularly regarding what constitutes confidential information.

Councilor Dale Dowdle (Ward 3) said that as councilors construct a code of conduct, an eye should be kept on the state’s Freedom of Information Law.

“The Freedom of Information Law is going to play a big role in this,” Dowdle said.

Armstrong said she has been basing the code on one from Santa Clara, California, which offers more broad, overarching goals rather than specific restrictions.

As for the possibility of implementing a county-wide ethics board, Kretser and Armstrong said they’re in talks with regional experts who have experience with ethics and crafting policy.

“We’re looking at a collaborative, conclusive approach on one governing ethics board county-wide,” Kretser said.

There’s already been extensive work on creating such an ethics board, according to Armstrong, though she cautioned, “It’s embryonic at this point.”