City worker raises concerns over assessment consolidation

Tami Trembley, an employee with the city’s assessment office, spoke to the Plattsburgh Common Council last week about her concerns regarding the proposed county takeover of property assessment services.
Photo by Elizabeth Izzo
PLATTSBURGH | Concerned with the future of her department, one city employee took to City Hall last week to speak directly to the Plattsburgh Common Council.
Included in the final draft of Clinton County’s shared services proposal is a plan for county takeover of the city’s property assessment services.
Tami Trembley, a real property tax service assistant with the city assessment office, said the savings expected through shifting her department’s services to the county may not be realized.
The consolidation is expected to net the city a savings of $66,654 per year, according to documents obtained through the Clinton County Legislative Office.
But Trembley isn’t sold, claiming the savings won’t be realized.
According to Trembley, the consolidation plan was proposed based an anticipated $68,000 savings in healthcare and retirement benefits on the city’s behalf — key word: Anticipated.
“No one has spoken to me to see what my plans are for the future,” she said, noting that she was told the original plan was for City Assessor Kathy Livingston and herself to be absorbed into county operations.
“That savings would abruptly decline if we are not absorbed into the county.”
The total budget for the city assessment office this year is $135,402.
In Mayor Colin Read’s proposed 2018 budget — which accounts for the county absorption plan — that cost is expected to increase to $139,928.
“That’s not a savings,” she said.
‘NO ONE ABSORBED’
But the plan is not to absorb anyone, according to Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo.
“No one will be absorbed,” Zurlo said, in an email. “There is a possibility that the county could offer a position to positions eliminated by the city.”
Trembley said that in her case, the city would need to pay unemployment and grievance costs. If Livingston chooses to retire, the city would still need to pay her health insurance benefits, she said.
“I ask you to carefully scrutinize the mayor’s proposal to discontinue city assessment services,” she told the council. “Take a look at what the actual cost to the city would be, versus the anticipated savings.”
It is unclear whether the shared services plan will go through a Common Council vote.
Read, as a stakeholder on the shared services panel, will vote on the plan on Sept. 15 and decide whether to opt in or out on the assessment portion of the plan.
Read did not respond to a request for comment before this edition went to print on Tuesday afternoon.
AT THE COUNTY LEVEL
If the proposed shared assessment plan is approved, the city will pay a higher per-parcel fee than any other municipality in Clinton County.
That has to do with the city’s mix of residential and commercial properties, according to Read. Currently, the county’s per parcel fee is set for $13.50 for full services and $2.50 for part-time services.
The city would pay $25.50 per parcel for its 5,000 properties, according to Read. Trembley raised concerns last week about that fee going even higher:
“That is what they may be charging for services in 2018, but is there any guarantee that will not go up exponentially?”
“The county is not mulling a fee hike for this service. The county is looking to break even on this service,” Zurlo said, in an email. “(We) would charge the city only the cost of providing the service.”
In a meeting with Clinton County legislators on July 12, Director of Real Property Services Martine Gonyo proposed a $3 per-parcel fee increase for municipalities — apart from the city — that use the county’s full-time assessment services.
The county real property office is currently operating at a $40,000 deficit, she said, and the increase in fees could work toward remedying that.
Talks on that proposed fee hike continued this month, according to Zurlo.
A meeting with town supervisors from effected municipalities has already been held:
“(We’re) looking to finalize the decision this week,” he said.
COUNTY NEEDS
County lawmakers earlier this summer expressed doubts over the real property office’s ability to absorb any further growth.
The county currently has two assessors and one senior assessment control examiner.
County assessors usually serve two towns each.
If Livingston and Trembley don’t take jobs within the county, the county will still need to hire two people if they take on the city’s services, Gonyo said.
“Even if we were to absorb (Livingston and Trembley) within our office, they would not be working on the city,” she said, noting that other existing county assessors would take on those responsibilities.