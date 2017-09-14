City worker raises concerns over assessment consolidation

× Tami Trembley, an employee with the city’s assessment office, spoke to the Plattsburgh Common Council last week about her concerns regarding the proposed county takeover of property assessment services. Photo by Elizabeth Izzo

PLATTSBURGH | Concerned with the future of her department, one city employee took to City Hall last week to speak directly to the Plattsburgh Common Council.

Included in the final draft of Clinton County’s shared services proposal is a plan for county takeover of the city’s property assessment services.

Tami Trembley, a real property tax service assistant with the city assessment office, said the savings expected through shifting her department’s services to the county may not be realized.

The consolidation is expected to net the city a savings of $66,654 per year, according to documents obtained through the Clinton County Legislative Office.

But Trembley isn’t sold, claiming the savings won’t be realized.

According to Trembley, the consolidation plan was proposed based an anticipated $68,000 savings in healthcare and retirement benefits on the city’s behalf — key word: Anticipated.

“No one has spoken to me to see what my plans are for the future,” she said, noting that she was told the original plan was for City Assessor Kathy Livingston and herself to be absorbed into county operations.

“That savings would abruptly decline if we are not absorbed into the county.”

The total budget for the city assessment office this year is $135,402.

In Mayor Colin Read’s proposed 2018 budget — which accounts for the county absorption plan — that cost is expected to increase to $139,928.

“That’s not a savings,” she said.

‘NO ONE ABSORBED’

But the plan is not to absorb anyone, according to Clinton County Administrator Michael Zurlo.

“No one will be absorbed,” Zurlo said, in an email. “There is a possibility that the county could offer a position to positions eliminated by the city.”

Trembley said that in her case, the city would need to pay unemployment and grievance costs. If Livingston chooses to retire, the city would still need to pay her health insurance benefits, she said.

“I ask you to carefully scrutinize the mayor’s proposal to discontinue city assessment services,” she told the council. “Take a look at what the actual cost to the city would be, versus the anticipated savings.”

It is unclear whether the shared services plan will go through a Common Council vote.