Civic group expands its board

TICONDEROGA | The Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership has named two new board members as the downtown Ticonderoga organization prepares for new projects.

Portia Burke from the Country Florist and Gifts and Penny Monjeau from the Ticonderoga Natural Foods Co-Operative, both Montcalm Street business representatives, recently joined the Montcalm Street Partnership Board of Directors.

The Montcalm Street Partnership has been expanding with new board members representing more downtown businesses and organizations.

“We’re thrilled to welcome Portia and Penny as the newest additions to the Ticonderoga Montcalm Street Partnership Volunteer Team,” partnership Promotions Committee Chair John Bartlett said. “The Montcalm Street Partnership is working hard to serve Ticonderoga and the downtown business district. We’re excited for the continued growth of the Montcalm Street Partnership through new board members, our committees, and our partnership with the chamber.”

He said he believes 2018 will be another active, productive year for Montcalm Street Partnership.

“We’ll be hosting a number of events and implementing several projects,” he said.

Business owners or community members interested in serving on the board, a committee, or volunteering can call 518-585-6619. Volunteers are always needed for events and committees, Bartlett said.

One major partnership project is the annual Ticonderoga Streetfest, which closes off Montcalm Street for a day of live music, street vendors, food stands and entertainment.