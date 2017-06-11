×
Photo provided
TICONDEROGA – Jim Kloiber from the Civil War Preservation Trust spoke to St. Mary’s School of Ticonderoga junior high students recently to prepare them for their upcoming class trip to Gettysburg.
Photo provided
