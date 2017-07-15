Classical guitarist plays Schroon’s Strand Theater

× Bill Zito, a classical guitarist and Eagle Lake resident, played a show at the Strand Theater in Schroon Lake recently. Zito is bringing an alternative to local acoustic music. Photo by Christopher South

SCHROON LAKE — Bob Zito might have come a long way to be performing in Schroon Lake, having classical training in Spain, but he has also come a long way from rock ‘n’ roll roots.

“At 12, I heard the Beatles. I was a rock player,” he said.

But the sound of an acoustic guitar also appealed to Zito.

At 16, Zito went to a concert at Lincoln Center by Spanish classical guitarist Andres Segovia. When he was 18, he wanted to study guitar at Hofstra University on Long Island, but at the time a student could not major in guitar, so he majored in bass violin. He said the university has since created a major for guitar.

After graduating from Hofstra at 22, Zito went to Seville, Spain, where he developed skills as a classical flamenco style guitarist.

“Guitar is very big in Seville, the lineage is very big, Rey de la Torre (one of his teachers) is very big,” Zito said.

Zito said his interest in guitar and study in Europe has led to an interest in early plucked instruments, and plays mandolin, lute and guitar.

Like many musicians, Zito has worked in various venues, in various capacities; as a soloist, part of a duo or chamber music ensemble, or even a full orchestra.

“After graduation, I played at Lincoln Center,” Zito said.

Zito debuted at Alice Tully Hall in New York City, and has played Carnegie Hall with the St. Luke’s Orchestra.

Zito has also been teaching guitar as an adjunct professor at Hofstra, as well as Fordham University, Adelphi University, Queens College, and Nassau Community College. He said these New York schools attract a lot of teaching talent.

“What has been really impressive at these schools I have taught at is the quality of the adjuncts,” he said.

Zito said he struggles with the modern era of music where everything is technology-driven.

“The kids are now more interested in making videos than playing music,” he said.

The guitarist said the interest in hearing live music has also been diminished by technology. He said around 2005 the live venues were even changing the acoustics to accommodate recordings for CDs. He said the emphasis now is on playing loud.