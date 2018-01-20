Classical music for children highlights Carnival of Performing Arts

ELIZABETHTOWN | A special two-day musical Winter Carnival of Performing Arts celebrates Animal Tales with piano performances, story-telling, mask-making and dance activities for children.

Produced, performed and created by Piano by Nature founders Rose Chancler and Jennifer Moore, two matinee shows feature four-hand piano performances to accompany the vocal talents of Willsboro Central School Drama Club Director and science teacher Derrick Hopkins.

The shows will feature warm, time-honored storytelling musical works: Babar the Elephant, by Francis Poulenc; Peter and the Wolf, by Sergei Prokofiev and Carnival of the Animals, by Camille Saint- Saëns.

“Our tenth season anniversary celebration will present concerts as only we can do — this time especially for kids,” Chancler said in announcing Animal Tales, set for Jan. 27 and 28.

“Both concerts will be matinee performances beginning at 3 p.m. at the Hand House in Elizabethtown, plus we are having a Saturday-only pre-concert Winter Carnival of the Performing Arts, free to area kids at the United Church of Christ Parish Center.”

Winter Carnival activities at UCC Parish Center, located on Court Street beside the stone church, include an instrument “petting zoo,” mask-making, a theater and dance session, a musical cake-walk and more.

“Come one, come all,” Chancler said, of the 10th annual Piano by Nature winter music celebration.

The performances pay homage to the very first Piano by Nature fundraiser concert held in July of 2008.

“And we are thrilled to offer a concert especially crafted for all the wonderful children in our area,” Chancler said.

Winter Carnival activities begin at the Parish Center on Saturday, Jan. 27 at 1 p.m. through 2:30 p.m.

The Saturday and Sunday, Jan. 27 and Jan. 28, concerts at the Hand House begin at 3 p.m.

All children under the age of 15 are admitted free to Animal Tales performances. Donations are welcome for adult admission, Chancler said.

“The room seats 50, so please make your reservations as we anticipate these concerts could fill quickly.

Reservations to the Hand House performances can be made by phone 518-962-8899 or by email to: rchancler99@gmail.com.

For more information, visit pianobynature.org online or the Piano by Nature Facebook page.