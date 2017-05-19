Clean streets

×
Photo by Mike Corey
NORTH CREEK – Members of Our Town Theatre spent May 6 collecting trash and sprucing up the neighborhood along Main Street in North Creek, a stretch of highway the theatre group has adopted.
Photo by Mike Corey
