Clean-up continues at Willsboro home

× Expand File photo As clean-up continues at a Willsboro home infested by rats, so do questions about county oversight. The state is now looking into the incident.

WILLSBORO — Remediation is continuing at the Willsboro residence infested by hundreds of rats.

“We think we got ‘em all killed, and now we have got to get them out of there,” said Willsboro Supervisor Shaun Gillilland. “That’s the next step.”

The town declared a state of emergency last month following reports of the infestation, which an exterminator said was the worst he’d seen in 24 years.

Following the removal of the rodents, said Gillilland, the town will clean up the property, which was unsightly even before the infestation came to light, dotted with junk and other debris.

“That’s just an invitation, it’s like a little city dump down there,” Gillilland said of the riverfront home on Gilliland Lane.

While it’s too early to arrive at overall remediation costs, the number is creeping into the low five-figure range.

“The codes officer is working on a codes list and estimate,” Gillilland said.

Damaged items have been removed from the residence, said the supervisor, and a clean-up contract with an outside firm will be inked imminently.

The occupant of the home remains shacked up at a local motel.

UNDER REVIEW

The Sun reported the occupant, who remains unidentified, is under the supervision of the Essex County Department of Social Services.

Gillilland has been highly critical of the agency over their perceived lack of oversight concerning the infestation.

The agency has declined to confirm or deny their involvement, citing state and federal privacy regulations.

But the New York State Office of Children and Family Services is now involved in the investigation.

“OCFS is reviewing the matter with Essex County,” a spokesman told the Sun.

The state agency, said the spokesman, is “committed to the well-being of elderly and vulnerable adults through its oversight of the adult protective services system.”

COUNTY RESPONDS

Essex County Deputy Department of Social Services Commissioner John O’Neill said interventions can be sticky because of what localities are authorized to do under the law.

But despite a regular visitation schedule by caseworkers, the infestation was reported to the town by a pair of Jehovah’s Witnesses.

The revelation appalled Gillilland, who has questioned how the incident went unnoticed by county caseworkers, who reportedly were required to visit the residence twice per month.

State regulations require APS workers have in-person contact with clients they serve at least once per month. The directives also allow localities to take drastic measures once public safety is threatened.

According to state protocol, APS caseworkers typically bring cases of involuntary interventions to their supervisor and follow county protocols for informing management and consulting with legal staff.

When caseworkers are denied access to a home, they are required by law to consult with an APS supervisor about considering the next steps.

O’Neill declined to comment on the state’s involvement.

“Unfortunately, even when faced with numerous false or exaggerated allegations made public, DSS does not have the luxury of defending itself, as either confirming or denying such runs the risk of breaking strict confidentiality laws that we, unlike other public officials, are bound by,” O’Neill told the Sun.

O’Neill said county caseworkers and their supervisors have years of experience with challenging cases, know exactly what laws and regulations allow, and exercise their authority to the “maximum extent allowed.”

“Whenever faced with particularly challenging situations, we always seek the assistance and review of state oversight agencies,” O’Neill said.

Past state reviews of such situations, said the commissioner, have validated the “appropriateness and timeliness” of caseworker actions and observed that the county always provides “more than the minimum” required monthly contacts — if that is what the client requires and wants — without overstepping their legal authority.

The department, O’Neill said, has met their legal mandate to work with public officials whenever it becomes aware of a public safety concern.

A deputy commissioner last week noted town supervisors serve as the public health officers in their communities.

“Again, there have been numerous false, exaggerated and damaging accusations made public regarding rats in Willsboro, all of which have been addressed privately and directly, but none of which we will comment on publicly,” O’Neill said.