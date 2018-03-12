Clean-up to begin at former gas company site

SARANAC LAKE | Clean-up of former Saranac Lake Gas Company Superfund sites is scheduled to start soon.

The state Department of Environmental Conservation plans to remediate soils and remove coal tar and coal gasification manufacturing waste that was left decades ago by the former village plant.

Off of Payeville Rd., an area about 4.5 acres square sits beside Brandy Brook, bordered on one side by North Country Community College athletic fields. The brook runs about 2,000 feet into Pontiac Bay at Lake Flower.

Both areas are slated for remediation work between April and November this year.

DEC is holding an informational meeting about the clean-up project. Billed as an “availability session,” local residents can attend to learn more and ask questions.

Now unoccupied, the Superfund site off Payeville Rd. is zoned commercial.

It was used by the Village of Saranac Lake from the late 1800s through the 1940s for manufacturing lighting gas.

DEC records show the facility had two gas holders, a purifier, retort operations, along with coal storage areas and offices.

No original structures remain on the property except for a concrete storage pad and one foundation.

DEC investigation done in 2013 and 2014 found coal tar wastes and significantly elevated levels of manufactured gas plant waste in Brandy Brook and in Pontiac Bay of Lake Flower.

“The site presents a significant environmental threat due to the numerous media impacted and the ongoing releases from impacted sediment and soil source areas,” DEC said.

The work this summer will affect parking at the DEC boat launch at Lake Flower.

“The Lake Flower Boat Launch is expected to remain open during this time,” DEC said, “but parking will not be available. The public will need to find alternate parking after launching their boats or use the DEC Second Pond Boat Launch. Paddlers and others with ctop boats are encouraged to use the DEC Ampersand Bay Hand Launch.”

The Saranac Lake Gas. Co. Clean-up session will be held at the Harrietstown Town Hall on March 13 at 7 p.m.

A fact sheet about the project and the information session is online:

English: http://www.dec.ny.gov/data/der/factsheet/516008cubegins.pdf