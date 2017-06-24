Clear-cutting irks local resident

LAKE GEORGE — The Lake George Town Board has decided not to lift a stop-work order issued to halt excessive land clearing undertaken by heavy equipment operator on private land.

Bruce Arehart appeared before the board and said Anton Cooper, a forester, clearcut his land on Flat Rock Road, harvesting far more trees than Arehart had expected.

Arehart said he had been recovering from an eye operation and wasn’t aware of the extent of the clearing.

“What happened is an absolute disgrace,” Arehart said, adding that brush and trees had been dumped in the woods and pushed onto shoreline property — and valuable timber had been removed.

Arehart asked the town for assistance in prompting Cooper to clean up the stumps and brush left from the clearcutting.

Town Supervisor Dennis Dickinson said the town would be seeking far more from both Arehart and Cooper, including remediation to curb stormwater runoff as well as reforestation measures.

Dickinson added that the town might also be pursuing legal action as well as remuneration.

The supervisor said he would be conferring with the town attorney about appropriate actions to undertake, and the issue would be discussed at a later planning board meeting.

Woods on Arehart’s property — including 100-year-growth — was clearcut, rather than the permitted harvesting of specific trees on slivers of land.

STREETLIGHTS IDEA ADVANCES

The board also discussed upgrades to the 90 streetlights along state Route 9 south of the village installed by the state as part of the Gateway project.

Dickinson and Crocitto again proposed to install high-technology control devices that provide Internet connectivity so the streetlights can be remotely dimmed, change colors and broadcast music.

The basic cost of installing such devices would be about $270,000, a sum that could be drawn from the town’s occupancy tax receipts, Dickinson said.

They would also allow for potential connection of electronic reader-boards to warn of upcoming hazards or promote special events ar advertise festivals as well as hosting call buttons to summon emergency aid, Dickinson said.

The board scheduled a workshop meeting for 9 a.m. Wednesday June 21 to discuss the topic.

GATEWAY PROJECT

The board also discussed additional Gateway project-related issues necessary before the town signs off on the construction work.

Board member Dan Hurley noted that in constructing the parking area beside the town’s Welcome Corner, contractors apparently dug up electrical wires to the flagpole lighting, disconnecting the electricity.

Other issues of concern included unprotected drop-offs adjacent to sidewalks, and a fence at the intersection of Routes 9 and 9L, which has been severely damaged in the past by snow plowing.

Dickinson questioned whether the new fence installed by the state Department of Transportation would survive future winters’ snow plowing.

SHARED SERVICES

Dan Barusch, director of planning and zoning, said the town would be applying for a grant to study the feasibility of consolidating vehicle operations and servicing with the village and the school district, and constructing one centralized garage facility.

This idea of a combined motor-pool headquarters has garnered the support of school district officials, Barusch said, noting that he knew of a matching grant for a feasibility study that would provide between 50 and 90 percent of the study’s cost.

Dickinson said the town’s existing DPW garage was deteriorated and needed replacement.

The board also discussed how a first draft of the Lake George Economic Development Plan has been prepared by the Adirondack Park Agency, and a public workshop on the plan is to be held at 6 p.m. on June 27.

“There’s a lot of land along the Gateway area and down towards Queensbury that has potential for development, and we want business owners and developers to attend the workshop,” Dickinson said.