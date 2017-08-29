Clinton Co. lawmakers endorse shared services plan

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Clinton County Board of Legislators last week passed a resolution in support of a draft shared services plan. The Clinton County Shared Services Panel, lead by County Administrator Michael Zurlo, is expected to cast their final vote on the plan on Sept. 15.

PLATTSBURGH | The Clinton County Legislature last week endorsed the county’s proposed county-wide shared services plan.

The plan, curated by a county administrator-led panel of town and city officials, will net taxpayers a savings of over $750,000, according to a resolution passed by the legislature on Aug. 23.

“The Clinton County Legislature, having reviewed the draft Clinton County Shared Services Plan, supports the proposals contained within the plan,” reads the resolution.

The plan currently includes six proposals.

The largest would dissolve the Rouses Point’s Police Department (projected savings: $310,528) and forge an agreement with the Town of Black Brook to plow county roads, a $306,040 savings.

Another proposal outlines county takeover of the City of Plattsburgh’s property assessment services, which would lead to an estimated savings of $66,654 for the city. According to the plan, the cost to the county would be “neutral.”

Implementation of a county-wide dog control service under the jurisdiction of the Clinton County Sheriff’s Office is also included in the plan. Those savings are estimated at $59,000.

Other proposals allow for greater town purchasing power through the county and possible city “piggybacking” on the county’s Excellus health care plan.

The plan will move to a final panel vote on Sept. 15, according to County Administrator Michael Zurlo.

Each municipality will have an opportunity to opt-out of the plan if they choose to, he said.

Following submission of the plans to the state, a final public presentation must be held by the state-mandated Oct. 15 deadline.