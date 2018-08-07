Clinton Community College increases student tuition

× Expand Photo by Elizabeth Izzo The Clinton Community College last week presented the school’s proposed budget for the 2018-19 fiscal year to the Clinton County Legislature. Pictured here is college president Ray DiPasquale presenting the budget to the legislature last year.

PLATTSBURGH | Tuition rates at Clinton Community College (CCC) are projected to increase again as the state’s share of expenses continues to lag and the school faces its lowest enrollment in recent memory.

The college’s board of trustees presented the school’s 2018-19 budget plan to the Clinton County Legislature last week, and with the $13.1 million pricetag, an overall 9 percent increase in student tuition.

For full-time, in-state students, that means an increase of $418; for full-time, out of state students, an increase of $864. That puts tuition at $5,062 for resident students and $10,464 for non-residents.

Part-time tuition per-credit will increase $17 (from $194 to $211) for residents and $36 (from $400 to $436) for non-residents.

“It’s basically to offset state cuts to our budget,” CCC President Ray DiPasquale said of the increased tuition rates. “In order to keep the level of education and the quality of education that students expect, we have to have that tuition increase.”

If approved the local share of funding will only increase by $1, from $2,872,132 to $2,872,133.

Clinton County Legislators expressed their support for the proposal last week.

“If anyone in this county feels they don’t know the benefit of having a community college, they need to be educated,” said Legislator Mark Dame (Area 8). “I’m in support of your increase. You’ve cut where you can.”

Legislator Christopher Rosenquest (Area 9), a CCC alumnus and chairman of the county Finance subcommittee, thanked the college board for their efforts and noted that he’s seen a “noticeable change” in morale since the current college administration took over.

“I 100 percent support the ask,” he said. “I support it because it comes with a plan and a strategy for the future.”

A public hearing on the college budget is set for Aug. 22.

STATE FUNDING

Though in the last state budget the legislature adopted a $100 increase in the base aid rate, the state’s projected share of the CCC budget, $2.8 million, is $242,832 less than last year.

According to Dean of Enrollment Management Anna Miarka-Grzelak, that’s because the college receives funding from the state based on its FTE (full-time equivalent) enrollment, not the number of total students it serves.

Because more and more students are opting to go to college part-time, the school’s FTE is low, and doesn’t reflect the true number of students CCC serves, she said.

“We’re funded by FTEs but we’re serving more students in comparison,” she said.

According to a report from the Center on Budget and Policy Priorities (CBPP), after adjusting for inflation, state funding for public two- and four-year colleges across the country last year was $9 billion below what it was just before the recession.

“The funding decline has contributed to higher tuition and reduced quality on campuses as colleges have had to balance budgets by reducing faculty, limiting course offerings, and in some cases closing campuses,” the CBPP report reads.

LOW ENROLLMENT

The college’s total student headcount is currently 1,556, according to Miarka-Grzelak. That’s a 40 percent decline since 2008, when the headcount at the school was 2,634.

There’s a number of factors contributing to this, Miarka-Grzelak said.

One of the largest is the drop in the number of high school graduates locally.

“We lost about 20-30 percent that would normally come to Clinton,” she said. “That’s a big drop, one of the most significant factors.”

And with the new Excelsior Scholarship, a state-backed financial aid program that offers free tuition for qualifying students, CCC has actually seen a hit in the number of students enrolling, according to DiPasquale.

“Right out of the gate community colleges are penalized,” he said, referencing stipulations that require students to enroll full-time — only a fraction of students at CCC are full-time — and complete 30 credits in a year. “A lot of students are struggling with that.”

Meanwhile, four-year colleges have benefited from the scholarship, he said.

“We’ve lost 50-60 students to four-year schools because of the Excelsior Scholarship.”

David Favro, Clinton County Sheriff and chairperson of the CCC Board of Trustees, also attributed the decrease in part to an uptick in the local economy.

When students secure good-paying jobs out of high school, they often put off pursuing higher education, he said.

“Unfortunately, community colleges suffer when the economy is good,” said Favro.

Bigger-picture, Miarka-Grzelak sees an overarching cultural shift: The reality of lingering student debt, though tuition at community colleges is far less than their ivy league counterparts, has generated a discussion of whether or not higher education is worth the money.

“I think there’s a cultural, societal perception that’s out there. There’s just too much focus on the negative, and I think that hits colleges significantly.”

THROUGH ATTRITION, STAFF CUTS

DiPasquale said that raising tuition rates will stave off future staff reductions.

“This tuition increase is also necessary to cover the expenses of the college, the quality of the faculty and staff, and to not have any further reductions in staff,” he said.

Staff remains the college’s biggest expense: Included in the $13.1 million spending plan is $6.9 million for payroll and $4.2 million for employee benefits.

Payroll at the school is expected to decline by $562,114 from the 2017-18 fiscal year — the college will stave off filling 12 vacant positions — but benefits are expected to increase by $248,300.

FOR NCCC, A SIMILAR OUTLOOK

Neighboring North Country Community College (NCCC) presented their $13.3 million budget plan to the Essex County Board of Supervisors last month.

Former NCCC President Dr. Steve Tyrell shared similar concerns to his Clinton County counterpart: Program costs, state aid and low enrollment numbers are both playing a roll in the financial vitality of the school.

But while CCC will finish this fiscal year with a surplus of $98,755, NCCC is closing this fiscal year $96,000 in the black.

The college is proposing a 4 percent increase in tuition for both in-state and out-of-state students, an increase that would add $188 per year for in-state tuition for a total of $4,880 per year; and $443 per year for out-of-state tuition for a total of $11,510 per year.