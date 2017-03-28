Clinton County approves ‘Blue Trails’ route

× The first section of the Saranac River Trail, called “Blue Trails,” was approved by the Clinton County Legislature last week. The next step is to find funding for the final design and construction stages. Photo by Teah Dowling

PLATTSBURGH — County lawmakers have signed off on the first phase of the Saranac River Trail Greenway.

With approval of the “Blue Trails” in place, county officials are now putting together a grant application to finish design work and to construct the trail, said Planning Technician James Bosley.

The first phase is slated to cost between $1.5 to $2 million.

The funding request will be submitted to the state Department of Transportation’s Alternatives Program, said Bosley.

Stakeholders hope the 27-mile long trail, slated to run from Plattsburgh to Redford, will generate an uptick in visitation in spending to the region.

According to a feasibility study done by Alta Planning in Glens Falls last year, the trail could possibly generate $1.4 million in tourism spending each year.

It could also result in over 1 million more bike trips annually and over 200,000 walk trips, which could save over $60,000 in healthcare and $1.3 million in transportation.

“Trails are a wonderful asset to the community,” said Jesse Feiler, secretary of the Friends of the Saranac River Trail Committee, during last month’s public information session. “This project will last us for decades.”

The trail is set to be completed in phases, said Friends of the Saranac River Trail Committee President Robert Fuller in a previous interview. The cost of the entire trail will be based on where it’s placed.

The first phase will run about 2.5 miles and link the existing trail to Plattsburgh High and SUNY Plattsburgh, among other locations.

Grant applications are due sometime this fall, said Bosley. County officials are shooting for a 2018/19 construction start date.

Construction is dependent on finding grant funding, said Bosley.

“It’s too early to say just yet, but if we are unsuccessful with the first application, we might just wait until the subsequent round,” he said. “The governor is looking to connect trails throughout New York and that may open up new funding opportunities.”

The effort joins other plans to promote recreation in the state, including completion of the Empire State Trail, which the governor touted in his budget proposal in January.

The North Country leg of the system would link Albany up through the Champlain Valley before terminating at the Canadian border.