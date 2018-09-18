Clinton County awaits state guidance on legal pot

× Expand File photo The Clinton County Legislature is unlikely to take a position on the legalization of marijuana, instead awaiting direction from the state on the issue.

PLATTSBURGH | As the state continues to explore the legalization of recreational marijuana, Essex County’s Board of Supervisors has begun to weigh in — but the Clinton County Legislature will likely wait for the state to offer guidance on the issue.

Last week the Essex County Board of Supervisors’ Public Safety Committee unanimously accepted an Essex County Sheriff’s Office resolution opposing any measure to legalize recreational pot use.

Though Clinton County Sheriff David Favro shares some of his counterpart’s concerns, lawmakers in Clinton County are unlikely to weigh in, opting instead to wait until the state legislature makes a move.

“It’s inevitable that it’s going to happen,” Legislator Patty Waldron (Area 6), chair of the county Health Committee, said of marijuana legalization. “How it happens it going to be our concern.”

HOT TOPIC

Gov. Andrew Cuomo last month ordered a series of “listening sessions” around the state to garner input from stakeholders on the legalization of recreational marijuana.

A study released by the state Department of Health in July found the positive impacts of a regulated marijuana market outweigh the negative, and that areas of potential concern may be mitigated with regulation and education tailored to key populations.

Waldron said that overall, she feels marijuana could be an alternative to the sort of highly-addictive prescription pills that have created a crisis.

She noted that Plattsburgh’s medical marijuana dispensary, Curaleaf, was doing good work marketing themselves and more doctors in the area have become certified in prescribing the drug.

But in terms of recreational use?

“I’d like the state to pursue it and get the rules in place first,” she said, when asked if she foresaw the county weighing in ahead of any statewide legislation being enacted. “I don’t foresee that. It hasn’t been a topic of conversation, and I think most of us would want the state to do their research first so we know how best to proceed carefully.”

Asked what his stance was on legalizing marijuana, if he felt the county should weigh in on the issue and if he foresaw the county’s Health and Public Safety committees making recommendations to the full legislature, Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) said that he’s confident the state will adequately address concerns in upcoming legislation.

“I support the legalization of recreational marijuana and am confident that upcoming New York state legislation will be enacted to adequately address concerns with regard to public health, safety and revenue similar to laws and policies that are currently in place for other substances such as alcohol,” he said.

Conroy urged state lawmakers earlier this year to explore legalization.

But the North Country’s state delegation indicated they’re taking a wait-and-see approach, citing discussions with law enforcement.

Clinton County Chairman Harry McManus (Area 1) said that the issue of whether or not the county would be taking a position on the legalization of marijuana would need to first come via the proper committees.

In reporting this story The Sun reached out to every legislator on the county’s Health and Public Safety committees. Legislators Jonathan Beach (Area 2), Mark Henry (Area 3), Robert Timmons (Area 7), Robert Hall (Area 10) and Pete Keenan (Area 5) did not respond to a request for comment before deadline.

SHERIFF WEIGHS IN

Favro said that for local law enforcement, there are too many questions left unanswered when it comes to impairment testing, enforcement and funding for the resulting healthcare costs that could crop up as a result of drug-related ailments.

There’s also still a disconnect between state and federal law, he noted.

Before legislation authorizing marijuana legalization is enacted, there’s a lesson to be learned from the post-prohibition era. When alcohol was legalized, he said there were different state authorities created and tasked with regulating that alcohol — authorities that cost taxpayers a lot of money.

“They never put any of that money into a special health fund,” he said. “If you take a look at our healthcare costs just related to alcohol-related ailments, it’s a big strain on our healthcare (system).”

Though he said he’s “keeping an open mind,” the sheriff doesn’t support legalization of recreational marijuana.

“I couldn’t say I’m in favor of it,” he said. “I’m open-minded and I’m following it, but I’m not in favor of legalizing it.

“I think there’s a lot of uncharted water here that needs to be cleared up before the hammer drops.”