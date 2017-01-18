Clinton County awards bid for Peru bridge replacement

× Expand Photo by John Ryan Construction on the Jarvis Road Bridge is going to start this spring. The Jarvis Road between Route 22B and the Union Road will be closed for about four months until completion.

PLATTSBURGH — The Arthur Jarvis Road bridge replacement in Peru is going to happen this year.

Last week, the Clinton County Legislature awarded New Century Construction LLC of Watervliet the bid for $765,410 to replace the bridge over the Little Ausable River.

Starting this spring, the Jarvis Road between Route 22B and the Union Road, a stretch of about a mile, will be closed for about four months during construction, said Clinton County Highway Superintendent Al Rascoe.

The detour includes Route 22B and the Union Road, tacking on about five extra miles for the 400 residents and visitors who travel on that portion of Jarvis Road each day, said Rascoe.

Clinton County is shooting for an October completion date.

ROUTINE MAINTENANCE

Every year, the county’s highway department chooses one to two bridges in need of upgrades to be worked on each summer.

The county last year focused on the Rand Hill Road bridge in Morrisonville. This summer, the focus will shift toward the bridge in Peru.

COST TO TAXPAYERS

About 90 percent of the construction costs will be covered through state and federal funding, said Robb Timmons, Area 7 Legislator. The remaining 10 percent will be funded through the levy.

Clinton County received seven bids for this project.

The highest offer clocked in at over $1 million.

Timmons said Clinton County officials made a decision based on the lowest amount, which was New Century Construction LLC of Watervliet.

Two additional companies placed bids: Friend Commercial Construction of Malone and Luck Brothers, of Plattsburgh. But the town considered both offers, which were over $800,000, to be cost prohibitive.

“We would’ve liked to chose something more local,” Timmons said. “But we needed to go with the cheaper option.”