Clinton County coroner charged with DWI following crash

× Expand Clinton County Coroner David F. Donah has been charged with DWI following a two-vehicle crash on Thursday, Aug. 3.

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Coroner has been charged with DWI following a late-night crash that saw the official plow into another vehicle, state police have confirmed.

David F. Donah, 74, was traveling west on Route 3 in Plattsburgh Thursday night when his 1999 Chevrolet Suburban struck the rear of a 2011 GMC Acadia, authorities said.

Brianne L. Borkenhagen, 29, of Plattsburgh, was waiting at a stoplight at the intersection with Smithfield Boulevard.

No injuries resulted from the crash.

Authorities responded at 10 p.m. and Donah was subsequently arrested for DWI.

His blood alcohol content was determined to be .11 percent.

Donah was charged with DWI and further ticketed for following too closely.

He was released and is to appear in the Plattsburgh Town Court on Aug. 8 at 4 p.m.

A phone number was not available for Donah, and he did not immediately respond to an email seeking comment.

We’ll update this story when more information becomes available.