Clinton County cracking down on child trafficking

The Clinton County Legislature entered in a new contract with Love 146 last week to start training individuals on and raise awareness of child trafficking.

PLATTSBURGH — An older gentleman and younger woman walked into the Koffee Kat together a few months ago, a situation that made owner Patty Waldron suspicious.

The two walked in and sat down at the same table to charge a new laptop, said Waldron.

The situation became “awkward” after striking up a conversation, said Waldron. The 40-year-old-looking man pronounced the name of the 20-year-old-looking woman wrong.

The correction, along with the new swag, gave Waldron a red flag. She called city police shortly after they left.

“Perhaps it was nothing, but perhaps it was something,” Waldon, who also serves as Clinton County Area 6 legislator, said. “They weren’t doing anything against the law, but it was really bazaar.”

Last month, the Clinton County Legislature unanimously agreed to enter into a $16,000 contract with Love 146 to raise awareness and train individuals on child trafficking.

With the help of Love 146 — an international human rights organization working to end child trafficking —Clinton County will teach 80 foster parents and other individuals involved with local youth how to identify a victim of trafficking and what to do if that situation arises.

More in-depth training will be provided for 20 foster parents, who are interested in providing a type of safe haven for those individuals.

The money will also go toward training 20 school counselors, at least one from each district, on identifying and helping local youth exposed to this line of work.

Lastly, public media campaigns will be launched to raise awareness of this fairly unknown phenomenon in hotels, motels and local businesses.

“We currently work with these girls and get them back home, but we’re noticing that they’re coming back,” Clinton County Director of Social Services Christine Peters said. “We want to stop that happening.”

Discussions really took off last year after three New York City-area teens were recruited by a “pimp-like” figure and ventured 300 miles north to work.

Clinton County officials hope through these training and awareness efforts, more children and young adults will be identified and assisted.

“Right now, we don’t have a good handle on these occurrences because we can’t properly track it,” Clinton County Commissioner John Redden said in a previous interview. “This will help us have a better understanding of what’s going on and help these children.”

WHAT TO LOOK FOR

These young ones can be identified in several ways.

Redden said some girls and boys are “marked” with a tattoo for identification purposes and can often be found with older gentleman.

Hotel keys and an excessive amount of cash are a few other red flags.

The youth sold for sexual acts will often show signs of abuse — like bruises.

All the cases so far have been young females coming in from cities, primarily children from foster homes, said Peters.

Redden said there are about 80 certified foster families in Clinton County. Exactly 45 percent of the 95 children in foster care are from households affected by opioid abuse — one of the main reasons toward the influx of child trafficking.

None of which have had any cases of child trafficking yet, he said.

IF YOU SEE THIS...

Peters said all individuals who see something suspicious should call local law enforcement.

Clinton County is looking into joining the 2-1-1 service for all inquiries on child prostitution.

Training is anticipated to start sometime this summer for foster parents and fall for school counselors.

For more information, contact the Clinton County Department of Social Services at 565-3300.