Clinton County Fair returns for 70th year

× Expand Stock photo cow The Clinton County Fair returns for its 70th year next month, July 17-22.

PLATTSBURGH | In 1948, the Clinton County Agricultural Fair — then the Clinton County Agricultural and Industrial Fair — was hailed as a grand revival of a long-defunct community event.

It was just two days long, and aimed to showcase everything the county’s farmers and manufacturers had to offer.

Next month, the fair returns for its 70th year.

And the events on tap? They cover a vast swath of area interests, including live music, puppet, dog and hypnotist shows, fire safety demos, circus acts, motocross racing and of course, a demolition derby.

But here, unmoved by the passing of time, agriculture still reigns supreme.

“Agriculture — that’s our roots,” said fair manager Glenn Gillespie.

Throughout the fair’s six-day span, there are dozens of horse, cattle, sheep and pig shows farm exhibits, 4-H, and Future Farmers of America (FFA) events.

There’s even a goat show. That’s scheduled for day one, July 17, at 3 p.m.

A tractor pull, slated for 5:30 p.m. at the Glenn Gillespie Stage, is the featured event on opening day.

A “dairy bar” will be open on the grounds from noon to 9 p.m. Clinton County 4-H events are scheduled throughout the day: a mini-class at the horse arena at 9 a.m. and Morgan Horse Row from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.; a dog show at 10 a.m.; the goat show at 3 p.m. and dressage at 4 p.m., and more.

“It’s all agriculture. That’s the most important thing,” he said.

Tickets to opening day are $1, and carnival rides will cost $1 all day, minimum purchase of 10 tickets. Seats at the track and grandstand are free.

Other events scheduled for opening day include an “Unherd-of-Entertainment” showcase, clown show featuring Pipsqueak, an aerial high-wire show, a performance by hypnotist Michael Blaine, the first qualifying round for “North Country’s Got Talent,” a performance by the Bootleg Band and more. Carnival rides will be open from noon until close.

On July 18, gate admission bumps up to $8 for adults, children 12 and under free. Wristbands, which allows access to rides all day, are $22.

The big event at the grandstand is Ronnie Milsap, a powerhouse country music act with over 50 years in the business who has performed with the likes of Elvis Presley, Stevie Wonder, James Brown and Ray Charles. He’ll take the stage at 8 p.m. Tickets to the show are $30 at the grandstand and $35 at the track, and if purchased beforehand include gate admission.