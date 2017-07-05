Clinton County Fair: the man behind it all

× Glenn Gillespie Photo by Teah Dowling

MORRISONVILLE — As a child, Glenn Gillespie always dreamed of going to the Clinton County Fair.

Gillespie’s family couldn’t afford to take him because of his father being out of work from an accident, so he had to work to make his dream a reality.

That day came when he was 14 years old while working in the fair’s ticket booth.

“I couldn’t afford to do anything, but I remember walking around the carnival after I got done working,” he said. “The excitement, lights and music were the biggest things for me.

“I loved the fair.”

Fifty-four years later, Gillespie still has that special connection as he’s the manager of the Clinton County Fair — a position he’s held for over 10 years.

“When I first started here, I thought I would only stay for a few years,” he said. “Now, I’m hooked on it.”

Gillespie started working at the fair as an assistant after retiring as a corrections officer for the Clinton Correctional Facility in Dannemora.

Within the first few years, he immediately made his mark by landing Brad Paisley, an American country music singer, as the headliner and decreasing admission from $6 to $1.

Gillespie, now 68, said he’s currently thinking about hanging up his managerial hat within the next few years.

“When I’m 70, I want to be done...but I’m still not sure yet,” he said. “But when I’m gone, Glenn Gillespie will still be on the grounds.”

× Some of the Clinton County Fair staff: (L-R) Carol Gillespie, Glenn Gillespie and Anne Jennette. Photo by Teah Dowling

UPCOMING THIS YEAR

This year’s Clinton County Fair, which is slated for July 18 to 23, will bring back the discounted days Gillespie introduced years ago on Thursday, July 20, now known as Old Fashioned Dollar Days.

The $8 admission will be $1 off and all rides, except for the speed ride, will cost $1 all day (after buying a minimum of 10 tickets). Most food concessions, vendors and fairground buildings, like the B&B Saloon, will offer a number of items for $1 each.

“We noticed not to many people were going to the fair on Thursdays,” he said. “We wanted to change that.”

Also new to this year’s fair is the Charlie Daniels Band, a southern rock band, and the Ultimate Parkour Experience — a group of professional Red Bull athletes who will be doing flips, jumps and more off their portable street course.

Several acts will be returning this year, such as Michael Blaine Master Hypnotist and Pipsqueak’s Party Time Clown Show.

Some fair items will be featured every day, including The High Flying Pages Aerial & Animal Thrill Show, coin hunt and, as always, the carnival.

Gillespie said he’s already started working on next year’s annual event.

The Clinton County Fair is slated for July 18 to 23 on Fairgrounds Road in Morrisonville. Admission costs $8 on all days except for Tuesday (Half Price Day) and Thursday (Old Fashion Dollar Day). Wrist bands to go on rides all day cost $22 except for Tuesday ($12) and Saturday ($25). Season tickets cost $30.

Mega passes, which includes admission to fair and free rides for one day, cost $20 and can be purchased in Plattsburgh’s and Champlain’s Price Chopper up until July 17.

For more information, call 561-7998 or email ccfairny@gmail.com. To view a full schedule of events or purchase tickets, visit clintoncountyfair.com.