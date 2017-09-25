Clinton County GOP sees leadership change

Photo provided/Facebook
Clinton County Republican Party Committee Chairman Donald McBrayer, pictured above, has resigned, citing a move to Arizona.
PERU | Clinton County Republicans have a new leader:
Committee Chair Donald McBrayer is stepping down and will be succeeded by Clark Currier, former Saranac Town Chair and sergeant at arms for the county committee.
Currier was unanimously selected by the committee on Sept. 20.
McBrayer, who has served for three years, is moving to Arizona with his wife, Kara, who has been offered a teaching position.
The couple will continue to reside in Peru during the summer.
McBrayer called the handover “a nice clean exit ramp.”
“I’m going to be gone for larger and larger blocks of time,” McBrayer told The Sun.
McBrayer also served one term as a Town of Peru councilman.
The outgoing chair cited the creation of a Facebook page and website, as well as bolstering the committee’s presence at the Clinton County Fair, as highlights of his tenure.
From an electoral standpoint, he counted his work helping to get state and local candidates elected, including state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and former state Assemblywoman Janet Duprey (R-Peru).
“I really enjoyed working with many candidates over the years, including Elise Stefanik,” McBrayer said, noting the committee was an early supporter of the federal lawmaker’s first run for office in 2013.
Republicans face an uphill battle in Clinton County, McBrayer said. Registered Democrats outweigh Republicans by nearly 10 percent, and the town and city of Plattsburgh trend blue.
“But we really have and still believe Republican policy is better policy in fiscal policy and good government,” he said. “We’ve won some and lost some, but I really enjoyed it.”
McBrayer said Currier is the right man for the job, calling him an “excellent choice.”
Currier works as the Vice President of Operations for Twinstate Technologies in Morrisonville.
“The biggest thing is elections, and getting our candidates elected,” Currier said on his leadership priorities.
Key in reaching those goals is training for first-time candidates on campaign fundamentals, including door-to-door mailers, advertising, petitioning, absentee ballots and voter registration deadlines.
“A lot of elections have been decided by fewer than 10 votes,” Currier said. “A lot of these extra efforts pay dividends.”
Currier said McBrayer will be a tough act to follow.
“He brought it up to the next level.”
The Clinton, Essex and Franklin GOP committees work closely together in order to amplify their clout throughout the state.
“Don was tireless. He was a great chairman. He really revitalized the Republican Party in Clinton County in his short time he was the chairman there,” said Essex County GOP Chair Shaun Gillilland. “I’m going to miss working with him a lot. He was already a fresh voice to talk to and an ally for what we want to do.”
At present, the three committees are working to bring potential Republican gubernatorial candidates to the North Country.
Franklin County GOP Chair Ray Scollin said McBrayer came highly recommended when he entered the political arena nearly four years ago.
“It’s a tough county for Republicans, and he’s done very well leading the GOP in the county, and we’ve been fortunate to work with the guy,” Scollin said.
Stefanik called McBrayer “an incredible local leader and public servant for Clinton County and our region.”
“I am so proud to have worked closely with him these past few years,” said Stefanik in an email. “Don has been a passionate advocate for Peru and Clinton County, serving in political and public service roles and always putting the needs of our community first. We will miss Don greatly in Clinton County and I wish he and his wife Kara all the best in their next endeavor.”
Clinton County Democratic Party Chair Sara Rowden said she didn’t have a chance to work with McBrayer, but wished Currier the best.
“Anybody who is willing to volunteer their time — to support causes they believe, hopefully good causes — I commend people willing to do the extra effort,” Rowden said. “Hopefully we work together in a bipartisan way and get things done.”