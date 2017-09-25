Clinton County GOP sees leadership change

× Expand Photo provided/Facebook Clinton County Republican Party Committee Chairman Donald McBrayer, pictured above, has resigned, citing a move to Arizona.

PERU | Clinton County Republicans have a new leader:

Committee Chair Donald McBrayer is stepping down and will be succeeded by Clark Currier, former Saranac Town Chair and sergeant at arms for the county committee.

Currier was unanimously selected by the committee on Sept. 20.

McBrayer, who has served for three years, is moving to Arizona with his wife, Kara, who has been offered a teaching position.

The couple will continue to reside in Peru during the summer.

McBrayer called the handover “a nice clean exit ramp.”

“I’m going to be gone for larger and larger blocks of time,” McBrayer told The Sun.

McBrayer also served one term as a Town of Peru councilman.

The outgoing chair cited the creation of a Facebook page and website, as well as bolstering the committee’s presence at the Clinton County Fair, as highlights of his tenure.

From an electoral standpoint, he counted his work helping to get state and local candidates elected, including state Sen. Betty Little (R-Queensbury) and former state Assemblywoman Janet Duprey (R-Peru).

“I really enjoyed working with many candidates over the years, including Elise Stefanik,” McBrayer said, noting the committee was an early supporter of the federal lawmaker’s first run for office in 2013.

Republicans face an uphill battle in Clinton County, McBrayer said. Registered Democrats outweigh Republicans by nearly 10 percent, and the town and city of Plattsburgh trend blue.

“But we really have and still believe Republican policy is better policy in fiscal policy and good government,” he said. “We’ve won some and lost some, but I really enjoyed it.”

McBrayer said Currier is the right man for the job, calling him an “excellent choice.”

Currier works as the Vice President of Operations for Twinstate Technologies in Morrisonville.

“The biggest thing is elections, and getting our candidates elected,” Currier said on his leadership priorities.

Key in reaching those goals is training for first-time candidates on campaign fundamentals, including door-to-door mailers, advertising, petitioning, absentee ballots and voter registration deadlines.

“A lot of elections have been decided by fewer than 10 votes,” Currier said. “A lot of these extra efforts pay dividends.”