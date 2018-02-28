Ratigan nets early endorsement from Clinton County lawmaker

× Expand Pete DeMola Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) endorsed Dylan Ratigan, a candidate for the Democratic nomination for New York’s 21st Congressional District, on Tuesday, Feb. 28, 2017.

PLATTSBURGH | A Clinton County legislator endorsed Dylan Ratigan on Tuesday, becoming one of the few elected Democratic officials to publicly throw their support behind a candidate ahead of the primary contest.

“We’ve been waiting for six months for a candidate who can give Elise Stefanik a run for her money,” said Clinton County Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) following a candidate's forum in Plattsburgh.

Ratigan, a former MSNBC host and entrepreneur, entered the race last week, upending what was previously a sedate contest.

Conroy was active in the campaigns of former Democratic nominees Aaron Woolf and Mike Derrick, both of whom fell short in clinching the seat in 2014 and 2016, respectively.

Stefanik easily dispatched both candidates by wide margins.

Ratigan’s entry to the crowded field has already led to two candidates exiting the race.

“Welcome to the rodeo,” Ratigan said, characterizing his first week in the field.

“I was hopeful to get a positive response," Ratigan told The Sun. "I knew there would be an intense response. As I expected, there has been an intensively positive response from an incredible group of people."

Ratigan has helped propel the field to “a new level,” Conroy said.

“Let’s face it — we have a new frontrunner, we have a candidate.”

The other candidates are Don Boyajian, Tedra Cobb, Ronald Kim, Emily Martz, David Mastrianni, Patrick Nelson and Katie Wilson.

Elected Democratic Party officials and county committee chairs have largely kept mum on the race, refusing to endorse a candidate.

“There has been no endorsement of a candidate,” Warren County Democratic Chair Lynne Boucher told The Sun on Monday.

But all committee members have the capacity to be independent agents.

"My committee members are free to support the campaign of their own choice,” she said. “There’s no coordination with the Warren County Democratic Committee."

Boucher added, “I think most of the committees in the 21st are in the same place, although I can’t speak to the other chairs.”

Clinton County Democratic Chair Sara Rowden said the committee will let the contest play out.

“Hearing all of them speak tonight, this is an amazing group of candidates that we have here," Rowden said after the event on Tuesday. "We could use them all. They came, they have different perspectives and different backgrounds, but boy, there is a consistency in their message.”