Clinton County mini-grants awarded

PLATTSBURGH | Six municipalities were recently awarded funding through the Clinton County Health Department’s Creating Healthy Schools and Communities grant.

This year’s recipients include the towns of Altona, Dannemora, Mooers, Moriah and Ticonderoga and the Village of Chateaugay.

Complete Streets is a program designed to make walking, biking, driving and playing safer and easier for residents.

This year’s round of funding will support the purchase of surfacing materials, traffic calming materials, updated recreational equipment and benches.

“In such rural communities, a Complete Street looks different than it would in urban areas,” said Karissa Kilmer, CCHD public health educator. “There are often large distances between services such as grocery stores and recreation facilities making it difficult for people without access to transportation.”

The goal is to raise awareness and help our communities make it safe for residents to get out and be physically active, she said.

For more information, visit dot.ny.gov/programs/completestreets.