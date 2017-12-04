Clinton County nears budget vote

× Expand File photo The Clinton County Legislature is expected to vote on adopting the county’s tentative 2018 budget on Dec. 13.

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County has released its tentative 2018 budget.

The Clinton County Legislature will seek to adopt the budget with a vote on Dec. 13.

The tentative spending plan, released late last month, shows that the county is poised to remain under the state tax cap for the seventh consecutive year.

The plan calls for a tax levy increase of 1.4 percent over 2017, with $138.5 million in revenue projected to help offset expenses.

The projected tax levy is $29,012,451, with total appropriations clocking in at $167.5 million.

Property owners are expected to pay $5.97 per $1,000 in assessed value, the same composite tax rate as 2016, but a 0.7 percent increase over 2017.

This equates to a 4 cent increase per $1,000 in assessed value, $4 increase on a $100,000 home.

In the last 10 years, the tax rate per $1,000 has declined by 26 cents. Citing an average tax levy increase of 0.51 percent and average tax rate decrease of 0.33 percent over the past half-decade, Zurlo praised the county’s careful fiscal planning in a letter to legislators.

“This is quite an achievement and deserves recognition,” he said.

In part due to an anticipated increase in sales and occupancy tax, the county’s revenues are projected to increase by 1.4 percent.

The county plans to decrease the amount of money pulled from fund balance reserves by $500,000.

In an effort to curtail growth in legacy costs — including contributions to the state retirement system, health insurance premiums, FICA, workers’ compensation and unemployment — the 2018 tentative budget calls for a decrease of 1.75 full time employees.

The total net cost of personnel for the county is $48.2 million, or 29 percent of appropriations.

EYE ON HEALTH CARE

The state has capped the county share of Medicaid costs at $16,805,000.

While the number is a $15,000 decrease from 2017, this equates to 58 percent of the total taxes collected in 2018.

But the county administrator said the number may rise if “Obamacare” is repealed and Medicaid costs are shifted to the state’s counties.

Zurlo said the county also remains mindful of unfunded state mandates.