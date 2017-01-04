Clinton County OKs public transit changes

× Expand Photo provided All the Plattsburgh buses are now running every hour. A bus should now stop at Walmart every half hour.

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County residents should now see white and green buses driving around more often throughout the day.

Last month, the legislature approved the Clinton County Public Transit’s request to add more runs to several routes, which went into effect Jan. 1.

A morning run was added in Champlain and Au Sable Forks got another afternoon run.

The Au Sable Forks route goes from there to Keeseville to Plattsburgh. The Champlain route goes from there to Rouses Point and Chazy to Plattsburgh.

The north, south and west city buses will now run every hour, with the 1 p.m. gap removed.

Walmart stops are now scheduled for every half-hour, said CCPT Operation Supervisor Christopher Raino.

Raino said these changes were made possible by the new purchase of buses and hiring of more drivers.

CCPT Planning Technician James Bosley said the public transportation provider faced a shortage of buses and drivers in 2015.

That April, almost 10 buses were deemed to be unusable due to age and high mileage, said Bosley. Bus drivers were scarce due to the low starting pay rate of $9.11.

Due to both of these factors, cuts had to be made and the number of riders decreased because of those changes, said Bosley.

Before the cuts, Bosley said about 150,000 one-way trips were made each year. The cut in runs caused ridership to drop by 16 percent.

To get those numbers back up, seven new buses were recently purchased using a federal grant administered by the state.

CCPT also switched their main operator from First Transit to McDonald Transit Associates. This change increased the starting pay rate for bus drivers up to $12.

Drivers eventually became more interested, said Bosley.

“We’re going to keep trying to increase our services,” he said. “The more riders we have, the better.”