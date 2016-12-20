Clinton County passes 2017 budget

× Expand Photo provided

PLATTSBURGH — The Clinton County Legislature unanimously passed the 2017 final budget last week.

Total appropriations clock in at around $165.1 million and total revenues came in at $134.4 — both seeing an increase of around $2 million over least.

The spending plan carries a tax levy of $28,607,951, which is $159,557 lower than the recommended budget’s original figure.

County Administrator and Budget Officer Michael Zurlo said the decrease was primarily due to final health and retirement rates coming in lower than expected.

“We had not counted on that happening,” he said. “But it was a welcomed surprise.”

As a result, the county tax rate dropped by 4 cents down to $5.93.

MUNICIPALITY TAX BREAKDOWN

The town of Champlain and village of Rouses Point county tax rate decreased by 4 cents.

The city of Plattsburgh will see a 16 cent drop.

Beekmantown’s payment dropped significantly by $3.20 down to $2.77 due to taking their sales tax as credit instead of cash.

Municipalities who have been taking sales tax revenue as credit will see an increase in taxes.

Taxes in Ausable, Chazy, Ellenburg and Plattsburgh taxes will increase by 3 cents.

Altona, Black Brook and Mooers will see an increase of about 4 cents.

The town of Dannemora will see the biggest jump by 5 cents.

The rises in these county tax rates are due to the loss in sales tax revenue.

SALES TAX REVENUE

County Treasurer Kimberly Davis said she anticipates sales tax revenue to be at $51.6 million for the next year — a decrease of about $800,000 over this year.

Clinton County, which receives 65 percent of the income, will face a $590,000 cut. The amount divided up between the municipalities will decrease by $210,000.

The municipalities who receive credit payments will see an increase in taxes.

The ones who receive cash payments will see a drop in their revenues.

Zurlo said he didn’t have the amount loss for each municipality since the anticipated amount of revenues listed in last year’s budget came up short, leaving no correct numbers to be looked back on.

Sales tax revenue has been rapidly dwindling over the past few years primarily due to cheaper gas prices.

Instead of taxing by the gallon, the county taxes by the dollar, meaning when gas prices go down, so does revenue.

“History has shown that the gas prices tend to fluctuate,” Zurlo said. “It has traditionally turned around.”

STAFFING CHANGES

Six full-time positions in the social services department, which are already vacant, will not be filled.

One part-time position will be added in the emergency services department. Another part-time job will be created for airport security in the Plattsburgh International Airport.

A seasonal boat patrol position will be added for the sheriff’s department.

All department heads and confidential employees will receive a 2 percent raise.

‘PLEASED OVERALL’

Despite the setbacks, Zurlo said he’s pleased with next year’s budget.

“It was a long process,” he said. “But at the end of the day, we were able to meet our obligations to the communities and not overburden the taxpayers.”

A full copy of the 2017 budget is available online at www.clintoncountygov.com.