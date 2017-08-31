Clinton County races come into focus

PLATTSBURGH | With the deadline to file independent petitions now past, the ballots have firmed up for contested races in Clinton County this fall.
Barring write-in candidates, here’s how the local races are shaking out:
COUNTY RACES
Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis and County District Attorney Andrew Wylie, both of whom locked in the Democratic Party and Working Families Party lines, are running unopposed.
Five seats on the Clinton County Board of Legislators are up for election this year — just one of which is contested.
Legislator Patty Waldron (Area 6) has registered on the Democratic and Working Families lines.
She will defend her seat against former legislator Robert Butler, who filed on the Conservative, Republican and Independence lines.
After winning a special election last year, Legislator Simon Conroy (Area 4) is running unopposed for re-election this year on the Democratic and Working Families party lines.
Legislator Jonathan Beach (Area 2) filed to run on the Republican line; Mark Dame (Area 8) has filed on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines, and Robert Hall (Area 10) has secured the Democratic and Working Families party lines and will run unopposed.
SUPERVISOR RACES
At least six towns have contested supervisor races.
Chazy Supervisor Mark Henry will not run for reelection, and two candidates will compete for the open seat: William Arthur (Independence, Republican) will face Jerry Marking on the Democratic Party line.
Schuyler Falls Supervisor Richard Potiker, a Republican, will defend his seat against Ed Gagnier, a registered Democrat.
Beekmantown Supervisor Dennis Relation will not seek reelection.
Two candidates are seeking the open seat.
County Legislator Samuel Dyer (Area 3) has registered on the Democratic and Experience Matters lines.
Norman Davis, who serves on the Beekmantown Planning Board, is running on the Republican party line.
Dyer also filed to run on the Conservative party line, but with an Opportunity to Ballot (OTB) petition filed with the BOE, the candidate will first face a primary where voters will be able to write in a candidate.
Davis has also filed to run on the Independence Party line, will face a primary because of an OTB petition.
Peru Supervisor Peter Glushko will not seek reelection, according to his secretary.
Brandy McDonald is running for the town’s top slot on the Democratic and Working Together for Peru Party lines.
Running on the Republican line is James “Jim” Langley, according to the Clinton County Republican Committee’s website. But the results of the Republican caucus, which was held on July 13, had not yet been reported to the BOE before this edition went to print on Tuesday afternoon.
Dannemora Supervisor William Chase is running for re-election, and has filed an independent petition under the “Mighty Miners Party” line.
The Democratic caucus was held Aug. 24 and the Republican caucus on Aug. 22, according to the BOE, but neither party had reported the results before this edition went to print.
With the caucus results from the two majority parties not yet reported, more challengers in the Dannemora Town Supervisor race could still emerge.
Champlain Supervisor Larry Barcomb, running on the Republican, Conservative and Independence lines, will defend his seat against John Cooper on the Democratic line.
Saranac Supervisor Nicholas Carter, a Democrat, will defend his seat against Timothy R. Napper, a Republican.
Mooers Supervisor Jeff Menard is running for reelection on the Republican and Independence lines. Mooers Democrats have not yet set a caucus date, according to the BOE.
Clinton Supervisor Daniel LaClair is running for reelection on the Democratic line. The Republican party held a caucus on Aug. 22, according to the BOE, but no results had yet been filed when this edition went to print.
Ellenburg Supervisor Jason Dezan is running for reelection on the Republican line. The Democratic caucus in Ellenburg was set for Aug. 25. The results of that caucus had not been reported to the BOE before this edition went to print.
The deadline to file independent petitions with the Clinton County Board of Elections was Aug. 22.
Primaries in Beekmantown and Peru will be held Sept. 12.
The general election is set for Nov. 7.