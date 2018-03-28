Clinton County ranks in middle of pack with statewide health rankings

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County ranks square in the middle of the pack when it comes to the health of its residents.

The release of the 2018 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps earlier this month by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation places Clinton County at No. 34 out of 62 counties for health outcomes, including length and quality of life.

The report, a collaborative project with the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, utilizes several metrics to gauge community health, including obesity and access to healthy food.

Influencing these outcomes are factors like poverty, education and opportunities to be physically active.

On many metrics, Clinton County clocks in below the bell curve, including quality of life (No. 40), health behaviors (No. 54) and health factors (No. 42).

The ranking has remained fairly consistent over a five-year period, between Nos. 29 and 37.

Twenty-one percent of county residents smoke compared to 14 percent statewide and at the national level.

Clinton County Public Health (CCPH) is working within Clinton County and with regional partners to address access to tobacco products as well as to promote cessation services, said Karen Derusha, supervising public health educator with CCPH.

“The data shows us that, in the area of health behaviors, reducing tobacco should still be a priority for Clinton County — and it is a priority,” Derusha told The Sun.

Thirty percent of county residents are obese — slightly higher than the state and national average — while sexually transmitted infections clock in at 411.6 per 100,000 people — a whopping four times higher than that of Essex County (but not as high as the statewide average of 524.7).

While lower than the state rate, and the national level for this diagnosis, this is an area where Clinton County can improve, Derusha said.

The rankings are based upon chlamydia rates, she noted, and the county’s communicable disease team is continually working to drive down that rate alongside other STIs.

Clinton County also ranks slightly higher than the state average when it comes to excessive drinking, with a 23 percent occurrence rate (compared to 19 percent statewide).