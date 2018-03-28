Clinton County ranks in middle of pack with statewide health rankings

PLATTSBURGH | Clinton County ranks square in the middle of the pack when it comes to the health of its residents.
The release of the 2018 County Health Rankings & Roadmaps earlier this month by the Robert Wood Johnson Foundation places Clinton County at No. 34 out of 62 counties for health outcomes, including length and quality of life.
The report, a collaborative project with the University of Wisconsin Population Health Institute, utilizes several metrics to gauge community health, including obesity and access to healthy food.
Influencing these outcomes are factors like poverty, education and opportunities to be physically active.
On many metrics, Clinton County clocks in below the bell curve, including quality of life (No. 40), health behaviors (No. 54) and health factors (No. 42).
The ranking has remained fairly consistent over a five-year period, between Nos. 29 and 37.
Twenty-one percent of county residents smoke compared to 14 percent statewide and at the national level.
Clinton County Public Health (CCPH) is working within Clinton County and with regional partners to address access to tobacco products as well as to promote cessation services, said Karen Derusha, supervising public health educator with CCPH.
“The data shows us that, in the area of health behaviors, reducing tobacco should still be a priority for Clinton County — and it is a priority,” Derusha told The Sun.
Thirty percent of county residents are obese — slightly higher than the state and national average — while sexually transmitted infections clock in at 411.6 per 100,000 people — a whopping four times higher than that of Essex County (but not as high as the statewide average of 524.7).
While lower than the state rate, and the national level for this diagnosis, this is an area where Clinton County can improve, Derusha said.
The rankings are based upon chlamydia rates, she noted, and the county’s communicable disease team is continually working to drive down that rate alongside other STIs.
Clinton County also ranks slightly higher than the state average when it comes to excessive drinking, with a 23 percent occurrence rate (compared to 19 percent statewide).
Teen births clock in about average, with an occurance rate of 16 percent compared to 18 percent statewide.
Derusha pointed out CCHD views the rankings as just one of a number of tools from which to draw information about local health outcomes.
“The rankings confirm the findings of our Community Health Assessment and direction of our collaborative community health planning,” Derusha said.
When it comes to tackling obesity and promoting better lifestyles, CCHD is working to improve access to healthy and affordable foods and access to opportunities for physical activity through a variety of projects.
“These are identified in the Clinton County’s Community Health Improvement Plan along with efforts focused around mental, emotional and behavioral health, an indicator area where Clinton County ranks below New York state,” Derusha said.
Elsewhere in the region, Essex County scored No. 15.
Hamilton County moved up 30 spaces over last year to No. 29.
Saratoga County clocked in at No. 2, dropping one position from the top slot in 2017.
Warren County remains ranked at No. 10; Washington saw a four point uptick to No. 27, and Franklin County also moved up four places to clock in at No. 42.
Bronx County was the least fit.
To access the full 2018 report, visit countyhealthrankings.org.