Clinton County readies Memorial Day events

PLATTSBURGH — Several American Legions and VFW’s in Clinton County have big plans for Memorial Day weekend.

In Champlain and Rouses Point...

The American Legion Montgomery Post 912 on Pratt Street in Rouses Point and VFW Post 1418 on St. Johns Road in Champlain will be saying prayers at each of the following cemeteries on Memorial Day:

• St. Patrick’s Cemetery on Church Street in Rouses Point at 9:30 a.m.

• Maple Hill Cemetery off Route 11 in Rouses Point at 9:45 a.m.

• St. Mary’s Cemetery on Prospect Street in Champlain at 10 a.m.

• Glenwood Cemetery on Oak Street in Champlain at 10:15 a.m.

• St. Mary’s Cemetery on Church Street in Champlain at 10:30 a.m.

• St. Joseph’s Cemetery on Mason Road in Coopersville at 10:45 a.m.

• Point au Fer monument at 11 a.m.

The prayer stops will end at Veterans Park on Montgomery Street in Rouses Point for the annual Memorial Day ceremony. A lunch at the post will follow.

In Plattsburgh...

The Thomas J. Duffy VFW Post 1466 on Spellman Road will be putting flags in cemeteries in Point au Roche and West Chazy and in the mausoleum’s memory garden.

The VFW Post 125 on Boynton Avenue will be hosting a Memorial Day service on March 29 at 11 a.m. at the post. There will be guest speakers and musicians. A light luncheon will follow.

In Chazy...

The American Legion Post 769 on State Route 9 will be hosting a Memorial Day Parade on May 28 from noon to 3 p.m. The parade will start at the Chazy Rec Park on North Farm Road and go down State Route 9 to the legion. Food – hamburgers, hot dogs and French fries – will be available for purchase. The Chazy Band will perform. For more information, call Allen and Tracy Reece at 593-7564.

In Saranac...

The American Legion Post 1618 on Wilson Road will be hosting its annual Memorial Day ceremony on May 28. In front of the monument, there will be a 21-gun salute and speech. A buffet will follow.

In Morrisonville...

The American Legion post 1619 on Rand Hill Road will be hosting its annual Memorial Day service on May 29. The service will start at 11:30 a.m. and a lunch will follow.

In Peru...

The Peru Memorial VFW Post 309 on Route 22B will be hosting its annual Memorial Day Service on May 29. The service will start at 11:30 a.m. and a lunch will follow.