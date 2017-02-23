Clinton County reveals foreclosure list

× Expand Photo by Teah Dowling Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis briefed the Clinton County Legislator on Feb. 8 on the list of over 100 tax delinquent properties.

PLATTSBURGH — Clinton County has compiled a list of over 100 tax delinquent properties, and aims to auction them off this summer if their owners don’t settle up.

Clinton County Treasurer Kimberly Davis briefed the Clinton County Legislature on Feb. 8.

Davis told the Sun in a follow-up call said that number dwindled down to 101 properties, about half of which are vacant lots.

The property owners received official notice last October, said Davis, and owners had until Jan. 6 to pay 2015 taxes owed.

But one final step before the properties formally enter foreclosure:

Owners have a 45-day window to pay 2015 and 2016 taxes once Clinton County Court Judge Patrick McGill signs an order, said Davis, which she anticipates will be done in early March.

An auction is slated for June 7.

“This is the worst part of my job,” she said. “We never want to take someone’s property away.”

HELPING THE TAXPAYERS

The 45-day window didn’t exist until about five years ago, said Davis. Instead, the judge signed an order to immediately take possession of those properties and put them up for auction.

The owners were required to pay 20 percent of additional penalties split between auctioneers and the county.

That changed last year, said Davis. Property owners are still required to pay Clinton County 10 percent, but the auction company fee is capped at $150.

Homeowners are allowed to pay back their taxes via cash, bank check or credit card in four installments or apply for a payment extension contract of two years.

“We try to help the taxpayers in every way we can,” Davis said. “And we have many ways to do that.”

FORECLOSURE PROPERTIES DECREASING

The number of properties facing foreclosure are down by 9 percent from last year, said Davis.

In 2015, 57 properties went to auction, said Davis. Last year, that number was reduced to 37.

Davis said she believes financial struggles is one of the top reasons as to why people either can’t pay or walk away from their properties.

“Hopefully, the economy is getting better,” she said.

CHANGING FORECLOSURE POLICIES

Finance Chair Mark Dame said he’s in the process of putting together a list of proposals to alter the county’s foreclosure policies.

Dame said in a follow-up call that he would like to change the county’s 20 percent interest penalty and allow property owners the option to pay taxes closer to the auction date.

“People are scrambling,” he said. “We want people to pay their taxes on time and we want to have some type of penalty, but it doesn’t have to be excessive.”

Dame, who has yet to finalize the details, also wants to look into ways to relieve the taxpayers by not having them pay 2015 and 2016 taxes at the same time before the auction.

“They’re obviously having a hard time paying 2015 taxes — it’s a double whammy,” he said. “Our role in government is to serve the people and we should help them.”

Dame said he plans on presenting his findings to the Clinton County Legislature within the next few months.